The latest Galaxy A52 & A52 5G leak leaves little to the imagination

Samsung Android 5G

Joshua Swingle
Feb 15, 2021, 3:20 PM
Days after the Samsung Galaxy A72 was detailed in full, everything about the brand’s next king and queen of the mid-range smartphone segment — the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G — has leaked courtesy of WinFuture.

The Galaxy A52 & A52 5G are coming to rule the mid-range market


Both of these smartphones are set to be announced either later this month or towards the start of March. As indicated by the branding, the key difference between the two is connectivity.

The vanilla Galaxy A52 offers support for more traditional networks including 4G LTE thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 720G chipset, which is also said to be used inside the more expensive Galaxy A72.

The Galaxy A52 5G, on the other hand, adds support for 5G networks — presumably Sub-6GHz ones — on top of that and may well become one of the best budget 5G phones on the market. This is made possible by the more advanced Snapdragon 750G, seen recently inside the Motorola One 5G Ace.

Aside from this key difference, though, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G are identical in almost every way. For example, both ship with a 6/128GB storage configuration as standard, per leaked info, but a pricier 8/256GB option will reportedly be available at launch too. And if these storage counts aren't enough, you’ll be pleased to hear that microSD card support is planned.

Samsung is planning a quad-camera setup for the Galaxy A52


The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G both feature an updated camera module on the back that consists of five cut-outs housed within a rectangular bump. One of the holes is used for the LED flash while the others are reserved for the camera sensors.

Samsung has selected a 64-megapixel sensor that seemingly supports 4K video recording as the main shooter. There’s also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, though, and two mysterious 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

These last two might act as macro and depth cameras, but that’s purely speculation at this stage. On the selfie front, Samsung has chosen a 32-megapixel camera that sits inside a punch hole above the display.


The Galaxy A52 5G’s display may benefit from a high refresh rate


Speaking of the display, today’s report corroborates earlier ones by pointing to the presence of a flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel on the two Galaxy A52 variants. It rocks a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution.

As is the case with the Galaxy A72, the upcoming A52 and A52 5G reportedly feature in-screen optical fingerprint scanners. And as a bonus for Galaxy A52 5G buyers, rumor has it that a 90Hz refresh rate could be on the cards.

Ensuring everything runs smoothly throughout the day on both devices is Android 11 and One UI 3, in addition to 4,500mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging via the included USB-C port. Other notable features include NFC support and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

Samsung Galaxy A52 and A52 5G price, colors, announcement date


The Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G should be announced in the coming weeks alongside the larger and pricier Galaxy A72. Samsung’s two Galaxy A52 models will be available in four colors — Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet.

As for the all-important price, the standard Galaxy A52 4G will start at €349 in Europe. The Galaxy A52 5G, on the other hand, is set to retail at €429 across the continent, therefore slotting in just below the Galaxy A72, which is rumored to cost €449 at launch.

