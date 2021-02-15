The latest Galaxy A52 & A52 5G leak leaves little to the imagination

The Galaxy A52 & A52 5G are coming to rule the mid-range market



Samsung is planning a quad-camera setup for the Galaxy A52

These last two might act as macro and depth cameras, but that’s purely speculation at this stage. On the selfie front, Samsung has chosen a 32-megapixel camera that sits inside a punch hole above the display. Aside from this key difference, though, the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G are identical in almost every way. For example, both ship with a 6/128GB storage configuration as standard, per leaked info, but a pricier 8/256GB option will reportedly be available at launch too. And if these storage counts aren't enough, you’ll be pleased to hear that microSD card support is planned.The Galaxy A52 and A52 5G both feature an updated camera module on the back that consists of five cut-outs housed within a rectangular bump. One of the holes is used for the LED flash while the others are reserved for the camera sensors. Samsung has selected a 64-megapixel sensor that seemingly supports 4K video recording as the main shooter. There’s also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, though, and two mysterious 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.These last two might act as macro and depth cameras, but that’s purely speculation at this stage. On the selfie front, Samsung has chosen a 32-megapixel camera that sits inside a punch hole above the display.







The Galaxy A52 5G’s display may benefit from a high refresh rate

Speaking of the display, today’s report corroborates earlier ones by pointing to the presence of a flat 6.5-inch Super AMOLED panel on the two Galaxy A52 variants. It rocks a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution.As is the case with the Galaxy A72, the upcoming A52 and A52 5G reportedly feature in-screen optical fingerprint scanners. And as a bonus for Galaxy A52 5G buyers, rumor has it that a 90Hz refresh rate could be on the cards.Ensuring everything runs smoothly throughout the day on both devices is Android 11 and One UI 3, in addition to 4,500mAh batteries with support for 25W fast charging via the included USB-C port. Other notable features include NFC support and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.