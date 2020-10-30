iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on sale at irresistible discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 30, 2020, 3:45 AM
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on sale at irresistible discounts
It looks like the Black Friday insanity has prematurely kicked off at a number of major US retailers and will extend a little longer than usual at many more, which means you still have plenty of time to decide exactly what you want to buy and how much you're willing to spend this holiday shopping season on various mobile devices and gadgets.

Then again, it can occasionally be smart to pull the trigger early when you find the right deal on the best available product in a certain category, thus freeing up your schedule to be able to actually enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner. Enter the latest discounts offered by Amazon for Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, which are undoubtedly the greatest Android slates money can buy in the US today, as well as arguably the top iPad Pro alternatives on the market before Christmas.

Already marked down for Prime Day a couple of weeks ago, the two Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses are on sale at lower than ever prices right now, at least in certain configurations. The smaller and slightly humbler model, for instance, costs $150 less than usual with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a 6GB RAM count in silver and bronze hues when you apply a special coupon before adding the 11-inch tablet to your cart.

The "regular" Galaxy Tab S7 is available at an even deeper $200 price cut in a 256GB storage variant packing 8 gigs of memory, and the same discount applies to the 512GB slate featuring an identical RAM count.

The 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, meanwhile, can be purchased with around a month to go until Black Friday at $150 off its $849.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. That markdown can be bumped up to a hefty $200 for a 256 gig variant that also upgrades the memory count from 6 to 8 gigs, but whichever option you'll end up choosing, don't forget to maximize your savings by applying Amazon's limited-time coupons to your order.

Apart from the obvious difference in screen size, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are naturally separated by their battery capacity too, and perhaps more surprisingly, by their fingerprint recognition and display technology as well. Namely, the larger and costlier model comes with a beautiful Super AMOLED panel and an "invisible" fingerprint scanner, while the 11-incher settles for a slightly less stunning 120Hz LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Full specs
$549.99off $650 Special Bestbuy
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$150off $930 Special Bestbuy $1050 Cj
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

