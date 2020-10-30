Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ powerhouses are on sale at irresistible discounts
Already marked down for Prime Day a couple of weeks ago, the two Snapdragon 865+ powerhouses are on sale at lower than ever prices right now, at least in certain configurations. The smaller and slightly humbler model, for instance, costs $150 less than usual with 128 gigs of internal storage space and a 6GB RAM count in silver and bronze hues when you apply a special coupon before adding the 11-inch tablet to your cart.
The "regular" Galaxy Tab S7 is available at an even deeper $200 price cut in a 256GB storage variant packing 8 gigs of memory, and the same discount applies to the 512GB slate featuring an identical RAM count.
The 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, meanwhile, can be purchased with around a month to go until Black Friday at $150 off its $849.99 list price in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. That markdown can be bumped up to a hefty $200 for a 256 gig variant that also upgrades the memory count from 6 to 8 gigs, but whichever option you'll end up choosing, don't forget to maximize your savings by applying Amazon's limited-time coupons to your order.
Apart from the obvious difference in screen size, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are naturally separated by their battery capacity too, and perhaps more surprisingly, by their fingerprint recognition and display technology as well. Namely, the larger and costlier model comes with a beautiful Super AMOLED panel and an "invisible" fingerprint scanner, while the 11-incher settles for a slightly less stunning 120Hz LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.