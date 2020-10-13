Galaxy Note20 5G, Amazon Prime

Samsung Android Tablets Deals Amazon Prime Day

Samsung's awesome Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are on sale at up to a hefty $250 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Oct 13, 2020, 3:41 AM
Samsung's awesome Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are on sale at up to a hefty $250 discount
If you thought Microsoft's Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ deals we told you about just yesterday were great, wait until you hear what spectacular discounts you can score right now on Amazon.

Interestingly, while the Prime Day banner is featured prominently next to the two high-end Android tablets when searching for their names on the world's most popular e-commerce platform, you don't seem to need an Amazon Prime membership to actually claim the killer new offers letting you save up to a whopping 250 bucks.

Of course, given everything that's currently going on in terms of Prime-exclusive deals, you should still absolutely sign up for a subscription to the affordable aforementioned service if you're not already a member.

(30-day free trial)

That being said, it's important to highlight the maximum $250 discount is only available on one very particular Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 model. Namely, the Mystic Bronze-coated 11-inch slate with 512 gigs of internal storage space and a generous 8GB RAM count on deck.

Meanwhile, the 128GB storage configuration of the non-Plus Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse is on sale at a comparatively modest but still pretty significant $100 discount in all available color options. If you're bothered by the 6GB memory count of this entry-level variant and for some reason don't dig the Mystic Bronze hue, a 256GB Tab S7 with 8 gigs of RAM can be yours right now at $150 less than usual in black and silver paint jobs.

The more impressive Galaxy Tab S7+ is also heavily discounted for Amazon Prime Day


Compared to the Tab S7, the 12.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is not only physically larger, but also sharper, thanks to a state-of-the-art Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 pixels. The battery is an absolute monster too, at 10,090mAh capacity, and instead of opting for a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, the jumbo-sized Android slate goes the modern in-screen biometric recognition route.

All in all, this is quite possibly the best iPad Pro alternative on the market today, and for an undoubtedly limited time only, anyone can get it at $100 off its list price with 128 gigs of internal storage space and 6 gigs of memory or at a $150 discount in both 256 and 512GB storage versions packing an 8GB RAM count.

Keep in mind that all of these sizzling hot Amazon deals are good for Wi-Fi-only tablets, with 5G-capable models available elsewhere at decent discounts with a couple of strings attached.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S7
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 View Full specs
  • Display 11.0 inches 2560 x 1600 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 8000 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab S7+
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
  • Display 12.4 inches 2800 x 1752 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 10090 mAh
  • OS Android 10 Samsung One UI

