Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Still featured on our comprehensive list of the best tablets to buy in 2021, the 10.4-inch mid-range model may start to seem a lot older than it actually is pretty soon. That might be part of the reason why Woot is selling the already affordable S Pen-wielding slate at a lower than ever price of $219.99 today only.
In addition to a productivity-enhancing stylus, which comes standard everywhere the tablet is sold (either new and unused or as a refurb), the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer will also throw in a complimentary book cover... if you hurry, essentially saving you an extra 70 bucks on a handy protective accessory that can make it easier to comfortably watch videos at home or on the fly as well.
If you're excited about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it's important to keep in mind that the upper mid-range giant is pretty much guaranteed to start at a significantly higher price point than its Lite-branded forerunner. In other words, those on tight budgets shouldn't hold their breath until the super-sharp, big-battery, and crazy fast-charging 12.4-incher finally goes on sale.