Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an unbeatable price

Still featured on our comprehensive list of the best tablets to buy in 2021 , the 10.4-inch mid-range model may start to seem a lot older than it actually is pretty soon. That might be part of the reason why Woot is selling the already affordable S Pen-wielding slate at a lower than ever price of $219.99 today only.





Normally available for $349.99 and up in brand-new condition, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be currently yours at a very cool $130 discount if you don't mind getting a factory refurbished unit backed by a 90-day rather than a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.





In addition to a productivity-enhancing stylus, which comes standard everywhere the tablet is sold (either new and unused or as a refurb), the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer will also throw in a complimentary book cover... if you hurry, essentially saving you an extra 70 bucks on a handy protective accessory that can make it easier to comfortably watch videos at home or on the fly as well.





To be perfectly clear, we're not talking about a keyboard cover here, but with a reasonably sharp 2000 x 1200 display, powerful Exynos 9611 processor, 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of RAM, and solid battery life in tow, the Tab S6 Lite already provides more than decent bang for your 220 bucks in a single Oxford Gray color.





If you're excited about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it's important to keep in mind that the upper mid-range giant is pretty much guaranteed to start at a significantly higher price point than its Lite-branded forerunner. In other words, those on tight budgets shouldn't hold their breath until the super-sharp, big-battery , and crazy fast-charging 12.4-incher finally goes on sale.



