Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View

Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

 View
Samsung Android Tablets Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 19, 2021, 8:49 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at an unbeatable price
While Samsung is expected to retain the Lite moniker for its next low to mid-end Galaxy Tab A-series release, the undoubtedly fast-approaching Galaxy Tab S7 FE (5G) could well negatively impact the appeal of last year's Tab S6 Lite.

Still featured on our comprehensive list of the best tablets to buy in 2021, the 10.4-inch mid-range model may start to seem a lot older than it actually is pretty soon. That might be part of the reason why Woot is selling the already affordable S Pen-wielding slate at a lower than ever price of $219.99 today only.

Normally available for $349.99 and up in brand-new condition, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be currently yours at a very cool $130 discount if you don't mind getting a factory refurbished unit backed by a 90-day rather than a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

In addition to a productivity-enhancing stylus, which comes standard everywhere the tablet is sold (either new and unused or as a refurb), the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer will also throw in a complimentary book cover... if you hurry, essentially saving you an extra 70 bucks on a handy protective accessory that can make it easier to comfortably watch videos at home or on the fly as well.

To be perfectly clear, we're not talking about a keyboard cover here, but with a reasonably sharp 2000 x 1200 display, powerful Exynos 9611 processor, 64 gigs of internal storage space, 4 gigs of RAM, and solid battery life in tow, the Tab S6 Lite already provides more than decent bang for your 220 bucks in a single Oxford Gray color.

If you're excited about the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, it's important to keep in mind that the upper mid-range giant is pretty much guaranteed to start at a significantly higher price point than its Lite-branded forerunner. In other words, those on tight budgets shouldn't hold their breath until the super-sharp, big-battery, and crazy fast-charging 12.4-incher finally goes on sale.

Related phones

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
$220 Special Woot $430 Samsung $320 eBay
View more offers
  • Display 10.4 inches 2000 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9611 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 7040 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Snapdragon 778G goes official: A midrange sip from the chalice of power
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Snapdragon 778G goes official: A midrange sip from the chalice of power
After 13 years, Android is finally becoming "super smooth" thanks to... Android 12
by Martin Filipov,  2
After 13 years, Android is finally becoming "super smooth" thanks to... Android 12
IFA 2021 is officially canceled due to 'health uncertainties'
by Joshua Swingle,  0
IFA 2021 is officially canceled due to 'health uncertainties'
The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The Olympic Samsung Galaxy S21 edition just got revealed
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
Galaxy Watch 4 new OS confirmed, more feature leaks
Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021)
by Radoslav Minkov, Georgi Zarkov,  32
Best portable wireless Bluetooth speakers (2021)

Latest deals

Popular stories
Save up to $400 on the Galaxy Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra at Best Buy for a limited time
Popular stories
Who needs the Pixel Buds A-Series when Google's regular Pixel Buds are so crazy cheap?
Popular stories
One of the best Apple AirPods Pro deals ever is back with a bang
Popular stories
The best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G and Note 20 deals
Popular stories
The best Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra deals and prices
Popular stories
Multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants are on sale at their lowest prices ever

Popular stories

Popular stories
Flagship Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro leak with radical new design
Popular stories
Pixel 6: After 13 years, Android is finally getting its own iPhone
Popular stories
Samsung possibly working to adopt Google's Fuchsia OS on future products
Popular stories
Apple's 5G iPhone 12 mini can now be yours for free without having to trade anything in
Popular stories
Man receives iPad Pro (2021) early, posts videos showing off the HDR mini-LED display
Popular stories
Google's Android 12 redesign leaks with theme support, new animations, more

Hot phones

This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless