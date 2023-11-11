Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at a remarkably high 43 percent discount





Yes, the 2022-released 10.4-incher appears to be more affordable than ever in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration after a whopping 43 percent markdown from an already fairly reasonable list price of $349.99. Otherwise put, you're looking at saving a cool 150 bucks if you don't have a problem starting your holiday shopping early at Amazon with an "oxford gray" Tab S6 Lite model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Oxford Gray Color, S Pen Included $150 off (43%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Oxford Gray Color, S Pen Included $170 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





Although the e-commerce giant's killer new deal is not explicitly labeled as an early Black Friday affair, we highly doubt you'll be able to save more than $150 later this month, so you might as well pull the trigger right now if you're after one of the best budget tablets out there at an unbeatable price.





While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite naturally supports external storage expansion via a microSD card slot, we can also totally understand if you prefer to opt for a 128GB variant, which is discounted pretty steeply too in the same gray colorway. Specifically, you can slash 40 percent (or an even heftier $170) off the $429.99 regular price of that particular model... if you hurry.









The AKG-tuned dual speakers, battery life, and software support are also not bad, especially when taking everything else into consideration, and even though it's far too early to draw such conclusions, this might be one of the greatest bargains of the entire holiday shopping season. Be sure not to miss out on it, because it will probably come back, but no one knows when and for how long.