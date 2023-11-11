Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S6 Lite mid-ranger is on sale at a remarkably high 43 percent discount

You know what goes great with that mid-end Galaxy A54 5G handset Best Buy just dropped to a new all-time low price ahead of Black Friday 2023? A similarly middling and decidedly feature-packed Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at a record high discount of its own.

Yes, the 2022-released 10.4-incher appears to be more affordable than ever in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration after a whopping 43 percent markdown from an already fairly reasonable list price of $349.99. Otherwise put, you're looking at saving a cool 150 bucks if you don't have a problem starting your holiday shopping early at Amazon with an "oxford gray" Tab S6 Lite model.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Oxford Gray Color, S Pen Included
$150 off (43%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

2022 Edition, Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Snapdragon 720 Processor, 10.4-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Support, AKG Stereo Speakers, Oxford Gray Color, S Pen Included
$170 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

Although the e-commerce giant's killer new deal is not explicitly labeled as an early Black Friday affair, we highly doubt you'll be able to save more than $150 later this month, so you might as well pull the trigger right now if you're after one of the best budget tablets out there at an unbeatable price.

While the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite naturally supports external storage expansion via a microSD card slot, we can also totally understand if you prefer to opt for a 128GB variant, which is discounted pretty steeply too in the same gray colorway. Specifically, you can slash 40 percent (or an even heftier $170) off the $429.99 regular price of that particular model... if you hurry.

Although clearly and considerably inferior to the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9 FE, and Tab S9 FE Plus in every conceivable way, as well as all of Apple's best iPads out there, the Tab S6 Lite undeniably stands out from other mid-range Android tablets in its price bracket with an almost surprisingly premium metal construction, and perhaps most importantly, a built-in S Pen.

The AKG-tuned dual speakers, battery life, and software support are also not bad, especially when taking everything else into consideration, and even though it's far too early to draw such conclusions, this might be one of the greatest bargains of the entire holiday shopping season. Be sure not to miss out on it, because it will probably come back, but no one knows when and for how long.
