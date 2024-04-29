Productivity meets extreme affordability on the deeply discounted Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Despite producing some of the best tablets out there (at least from a bang for buck standpoint), Lenovo was not ranked among the industry's top three vendors during the late stages of last year. That might be because the company's tablet portfolio is a bit too confusing and convoluted for its own good, with far too many similar models carrying instantly forgettable names.

The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is without a doubt one such device, but you really don't have to remember this bad boy's moniker or understand its place in the company's product lineup very well to appreciate its amazing value at a lower-than-ever price of $169.99.

That's down from $289.99, which is how much the 11.5-inch mid-ranger used to cost in a 64GB storage configuration with a handy Lenovo Precision Pen 2 included back in the day. That's right, your 170 bucks are enough today to get you a nice slate with a generously sized screen and respectable overall spec sheet, as well as a productivity-enhancing stylus.

Of course, if you want to squeeze every last drop of productivity out of the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11, you also need a keyboard, which the manufacturer is ready to throw in for a total cost of $254.99. That's down from a regular price of $369.99, and in addition to workaholics, it will also please digital hoarders by doubling the aforementioned amount of internal storage space.

Yes, you're looking at a 128GB variant here bundled with both a Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2, and although the Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is clearly nowhere near as powerful as Apple's iPad Air (2022) or even Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE, these hot new discounts make it an unmissable value champion for Android tablet fans on tight budgets.

Both deals are exclusively available on Lenovo's official US website for a presumably limited time only, and they both require the use of a special "SAVETABP11" e-coupon code at checkout.
