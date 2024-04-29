Productivity meets extreme affordability on the deeply discounted Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2)





The Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) is without a doubt one such device, but you really don't have to remember this bad boy's moniker or understand its place in the company's product lineup very well to appreciate its amazing value at a lower-than-ever price of $169.99.

Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $120 off (41%) $169 99 $289 99 Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Tab P11 (Gen 2) 11.5-Inch Tablet with Android 12L, IPS Touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G99 Processor, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 7,700mAh Battery, 20W Charging Capabilities, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front Camera, MicroSD Card Slot, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, Storm Grey Color, Lenovo Keyboard and Lenovo Precision Pen 2 Included $115 off (31%) $254 99 $369 99 Buy at Lenovo





That's down from $289.99, which is how much the 11.5-inch mid-ranger used to cost in a 64GB storage configuration with a handy Lenovo Precision Pen 2 included back in the day. That's right, your 170 bucks are enough today to get you a nice slate with a generously sized screen and respectable overall spec sheet, as well as a productivity-enhancing stylus.





Of course, if you want to squeeze every last drop of productivity out of the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11, you also need a keyboard, which the manufacturer is ready to throw in for a total cost of $254.99. That's down from a regular price of $369.99, and in addition to workaholics, it will also please digital hoarders by doubling the aforementioned amount of internal storage space.









Both deals are exclusively available on Lenovo's official US website for a presumably limited time only, and they both require the use of a special "SAVETABP11" e-coupon code at checkout.