The affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ has dropped to a new best price on Amazon

Now, would you look at what we have right here? Samsung’s ultra-affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ has plunged to a new record low at Amazon. We’re talking about the base storage model with 64GB of built-in space. This model was available at $50 off several times, but you can now save $60 on one.

The Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) can now be yours at a new record low price. The slate is now 27% cheaper on Amazon, yet only for a short while. This device gives you quite a bit of value for your money with its 11-inch screen with high resolution and 90Hz refresh rates and Snapdragon 695 chipset. The base model also has 4GB RAM and a quad speaker system.
This new 27% markdown will most likely remain active briefly, as Amazon has branded the deals on both color options as “limited-time offers.” So, if you need a budget tablet with good performance and great design, you just can’t go wrong with this Samsung slate.

Available at about the same price as a discounted Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), the Galaxy tablet is now a solid contender for the best affordable tablet title. This device beats Lenovo’s tablet in almost every department, too.

For instance, Samsung’s budget-friendly option offers better performance with its Snapdragon 695 chipset. Aside from that, the slate runs on a higher Android version – Android 13, while the Lenovo tablet gives you an Android 12 experience out of the box.

As you might expect, this also means the 2023-released budget member of the Galaxy universe will remain up-to-date for longer, with software updates ending in 2027. In comparison, the Lenovo tablet will be trendy for just another year or so.

Both devices have satisfactory screens for sub-$160 tablets. However, the Samsung slate has higher refresh rates (90Hz) on its 11-inch screen with ‎1920 x 1200 resolution. To complete the package, you get quad speakers and a 7040mAh battery for plenty of entertainment.

Recommended Stories
Of course, Samsung had to cut some corners to achieve the lower price point. That’s why this puppy doesn’t support an S Pen. If that’s not a problem, know that the Galaxy Tab A9+ gives you great value for your money. And now that it’s available at this new lowest price ever on Amazon, it’s undoubtedly even more attractive for hardcore fans of the brand.
