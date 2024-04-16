The affordable Galaxy Tab A9+ has dropped to a new best price on Amazon

Get the Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) at 27% off

The Galaxy Tab A9+ (64GB) can now be yours at a new record low price. The slate is now 27% cheaper on Amazon, yet only for a short while. This device gives you quite a bit of value for your money with its 11-inch screen with high resolution and 90Hz refresh rates and Snapdragon 695 chipset. The base model also has 4GB RAM and a quad speaker system. Get one now and save $60.