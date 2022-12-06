Samsung brings Android 13 One UI 5 to one of its cheapest 5G phones
Samsung has been doing a great job providing its customers with Android 13 updates. If you own a Galaxy phone eligible for One UI 5, sooner or later you’re going to receive the update. Today, it’s one of the cheapest Samsung 5G phones that it’s getting the Android 13 treatment, the Galaxy A42 5G.
What makes this even more surprising is that the Galaxy A42 5G made its debut on the market two years ago, which means that Android 13 is likely to be the last major OS update it receives, especially considering that this is a mid-range device.
Now, before you get your hopes too high, it’s important to mention that Samsung has just begun the Galaxy A42 5G Android 13 rollout, so it might take a while until everyone receives the update.
The bad news is we are quickly nearing the end of the year, so chances are that the update will expand to additional countries starting in 2023. But if you’ve waited so long for Android 13 One UI 5, several more weeks won’t matter that much in the grand scheme of things.
If you live in South Korea, let us know in the comments if you’ve received the update and whether or not it brings massive changes.
What makes this even more surprising is that the Galaxy A42 5G made its debut on the market two years ago, which means that Android 13 is likely to be the last major OS update it receives, especially considering that this is a mid-range device.
It’s hard to imagine a phone like the Galaxy A42 5G that originally shipped with Android 10 on board, it’s still being supported with major updates after all this time, but it looks like Samsung has been taking this part of the business quite seriously.
Now, before you get your hopes too high, it’s important to mention that Samsung has just begun the Galaxy A42 5G Android 13 rollout, so it might take a while until everyone receives the update.
At the moment, Android 13 One UI 5 for Samsung Galaxy A42 5G has been spotted in South Korea, as per SamMobile’s report. Apparently, all carriers in the county are not providing Galaxy A42 5G users with the update (firmware version A426NKSU2DVK2), which also includes the November 2022 security patch.
The bad news is we are quickly nearing the end of the year, so chances are that the update will expand to additional countries starting in 2023. But if you’ve waited so long for Android 13 One UI 5, several more weeks won’t matter that much in the grand scheme of things.
If you live in South Korea, let us know in the comments if you’ve received the update and whether or not it brings massive changes.
Things that are NOT allowed: