Jul 18, Thu, 3:00 CDT
The budget Galaxy A35 drops to a new lowest price for Prime Day

The budget Galaxy A35 drops to a new lowest price for Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, bringing a plethora of incredible Prime Day phone deals, including an awesome discount on Samsung's latest affordable phone, the Galaxy A35.

Right now, this handsome fella is discounted by a whopping $100 on Amazon, allowing you to get it for 25% off its price during Prime Day. In other words, the markdown brings the cost of the Galaxy A35 to under $300, marking its new lowest price. This deal is truly unmissable, so we recommend taking advantage of it now, as it may be gone in a few hours.

Get the Galaxy A35 at its lowest price yet on Amazon during Prime Day and save $100 in the process. The phone offers good performance and has awesome battery lief. It's a real bargain right now, so be sure to act fast and snatch a unit today!
With its Exynos 1380 chipset and 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy A35 firmly holds its ground, offering good performance for daily tasks such as web browsing and video streaming. However, in our Galaxy A35 review, we did notice some occasional stutters, which is typical for a budget smartphone.

What really caught our attention was the camera on this smartphone. While it can't really compete with the top dogs like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the 50 MP main unit on board can take pretty awesome shots, especially when the lighting is good.

Additionally, the Galaxy A35 totally nails it in the battery department, as a true budget phone should. Its 5,000 mAh battery easily lasts through a busy day without needing a recharge. It can go even longer with moderate to light use.

Overall, the Galaxy A35 easily ranks among the best budget phones out there. Furthermore, it's even more irresistible now with that sweet $100 Prime Day discount. So, don't waste time and save on one this Amazon Prime Day while the offer is still up for grabs!
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
