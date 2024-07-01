Best Buy's generous discount on the Lenovo Tab M11 keeps rolling
Not long ago, we shared a fantastic promo on one of Lenovo's latest budget tablets, the Tab M11. Back then, the 64GB model was $50 off its MSRP, landing it at just $129.99. Fast forward to today, and we see the 128GB version sporting a $60 price cut, making it just $10 more expensive than the model with twice less storage.
At the time of writing, this is the highest discount available for the 128GB Lenovo tablet. That's right! Neither Walmart nor Amazon, not even the official Lenovo store, have such a juicy discount on this affordable Android 13 device. So, if you're looking to get the most value for your investment on your new media consumption device, Best Buy's deal should definitely be on your radar.
Right off the bat, we should warn you not to expect wonders from this $199.99 tablet. At such a low price point, it obviously can't compare to premium powerhouses like the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or any other high-end Android tablet.
Moreover, you get an 8MP selfie camera for video chats, plus another 8MP unit on the rear. With 10-hour video playback and promised Android 14 and Android 15 OS upgrades, plus security patches until 2028, this device indeed gives you good value for money. Perfect for casual entertainment and learning alike, it's now even more attractive at $60 off!
But wait! This Android tablet supports a stylus, right? Well, if you'd like to sketch during weekend relaxation times or need to take notes, we'd recommend Lenovo's deal instead. Over here, the 128GB slate with the Tab Pen retails for a tad under $166, meaning you get to save 25% on its MSRP of $219.99.
But if you need something for simple tasks like browsing the web, reading e-mails, watching videos, learning, or sketching, this could become your ideal companion. The slate features an 11-inch 1920x1200 display and quad speakers tuned for Dolby Atmos, a respectable (for the price) MediaTek processor, and 4GB of RAM.
