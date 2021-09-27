These are the full specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021)0
That obviously makes us hopeful that the same will be true for the mid-ranger's sequel, widely expected for a little while to be dubbed Galaxy Tab A8 or Tab A8 (2021). Leaked in high-quality renders earlier this month, the impending 10.5-inch slate is today tipped (by the exact same rock-solid source) to pair a modest Unisoc T618 processor with up to 4GB RAM.
The availability and pricing information are essentially the only key details not revealed at the time of this writing, with everything else looking pretty much etched in stone already. Like its popular forerunner, the Galaxy Tab A8 should provide more than respectable running times between charges thanks to a 7,040mAh battery while also keeping the 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras seemingly unchanged.
Given the aforementioned Unisoc SoC, which is set to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC, and a design that's way too "bezelicious" for 2021, there's a chance this thing could end up costing even less than last year's Galaxy Tab A7, making it easy for many bargain hunters to overlook its obvious flaws and shortcomings.