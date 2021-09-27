Notification Center

Samsung Android Tablets

These are the full specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
These are the full specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021)
By no means special or groundbreaking in any meaningful way, the Galaxy Tab A7 is arguably one of the best budget tablets out there, typically starting at $230 in the US with overall decent specifications and a large 10.4-inch display in tow.

That obviously makes us hopeful that the same will be true for the mid-ranger's sequel, widely expected for a little while to be dubbed Galaxy Tab A8 or Tab A8 (2021). Leaked in high-quality renders earlier this month, the impending 10.5-inch slate is today tipped (by the exact same rock-solid source) to pair a modest Unisoc T618 processor with up to 4GB RAM.

Clearly, Samsung is targeting a sub-$250 price point once again, at least for an entry-level configuration packing a measly 3 gigs of memory and offering 32GB internal storage space. Apart from that, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) is likely to come in 4/64GB and 4/128GB variants as well, although we can't know for sure just yet if all three of those models are headed stateside in the near future.

The availability and pricing information are essentially the only key details not revealed at the time of this writing, with everything else looking pretty much etched in stone already. Like its popular forerunner, the Galaxy Tab A8 should provide more than respectable running times between charges thanks to a 7,040mAh battery while also keeping the 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras seemingly unchanged.

The resolution of the slightly larger screen is apparently not due for an upgrade either, which kind of makes us wonder what is exactly the point of this sequel. For what it's worth, the Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will purportedly gain a (side-mounted) fingerprint sensor compared to its predecessor, with everything from a good old fashioned headphone jack to a USB Type-C port and quad Dolby Atmos-enhanced speaker system also present.

Given the aforementioned Unisoc SoC, which is set to replace Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC, and a design that's way too "bezelicious" for 2021, there's a chance this thing could end up costing even less than last year's Galaxy Tab A7, making it easy for many bargain hunters to overlook its obvious flaws and shortcomings.

