New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet

New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet0
Here's when the budget Galaxy Tab A8 should be announced
The Galaxy Tab A8 will ship with an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset on the inside coupled with 3GB of RAM as standard, according to 91Mobiles. A more expensive model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is planned too.
Owners of Samsung’s next Android tablet will receive access to a 10.4-inch screen. It uses TFT LCD technology and, as previously reported, brings a decent Full-HD+ resolution to the table.
Other features include quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, a single rear camera, slim bezels, and two connectivity options: Wi-Fi and LTE. Unfortunately, pricing information is yet to be shared.