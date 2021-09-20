Notification Center

Samsung Android Tablets

New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
New Galaxy Tab A8 report details specs and launch timeline for Samsung's next tablet
Days after reports of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 made an appearance online, a more detailed report sheds some light on what’s planned for the inside of Samsung’s next-generation affordable Android tablet.

Here's when the budget Galaxy Tab A8 should be announced


The Galaxy Tab A8 will ship with an unspecified Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset on the inside coupled with 3GB of RAM as standard, according to 91Mobiles. A more expensive model with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is planned too.

The base model could ship with 64GB of storage instead, but that shouldn’t be an issue because Samsung is planning support for microSD cards on both variants of the Galaxy Tab A8.

Owners of Samsung’s next Android tablet will receive access to a 10.4-inch screen. It uses TFT LCD technology and, as previously reported, brings a decent Full-HD+ resolution to the table.

Other features include quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos, a single rear camera, slim bezels, and two connectivity options: Wi-Fi and LTE. Unfortunately, pricing information is yet to be shared.

As for when the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet will be announced, today’s report points to an unveiling in October alongside the Galaxy S21 FE. The latter is expected to make its debut on October 20 ahead of a release on October 29.

