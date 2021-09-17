Samsung's next budget Android tablet leaks alongside key specs

This is Samsung's next affordable Android tablet





That relatively compact form factor is coupled with an 8-megapixel camera on the back, quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a modern USB-C connector on the bottom.



Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) should hit shelves in the coming months. When it does, expect both Wi-Fi and LTE models to be available. Anyone looking for a faster 5G model is probably out of luck.

