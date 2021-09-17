Notification Center

Samsung Tablets

Samsung's next budget Android tablet leaks alongside key specs

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
0
Budget Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) leaks alongside key specs
Samsung offers an extensive range of Android tablets, and its next model looks set to compete in the budget segment as newly leaked renders reveal what the upcoming Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) will bring to the table.

This is Samsung's next affordable Android tablet


The brand’s next budget tablet looks set to offer an updated design with uniform bezels and an aluminum build, according to CAD-based renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and the team at 91Mobiles.

Despite the Galaxy Tab A8 name, Samsung’s tablet doesn’t feature an 8-inch screen. It instead uses a 10.4-inch display with what’s expected to be a Full-HD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate.

The current-gen Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) measures in at 247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm and the 2021 model won’t be much different at 246.7 x 161.8 x 6.9mm, according to the information shared today.


That relatively compact form factor is coupled with an 8-megapixel camera on the back, quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a modern USB-C connector on the bottom.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) should hit shelves in the coming months. When it does, expect both Wi-Fi and LTE models to be available. Anyone looking for a faster 5G model is probably out of luck.

