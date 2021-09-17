Samsung's next budget Android tablet leaks alongside key specs

Samsung's next budget Android tablet leaks alongside key specs0
This is Samsung's next affordable Android tablet
The brand’s next budget tablet looks set to offer an updated design with uniform bezels and an aluminum build, according to CAD-based renders courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer and the team at 91Mobiles.
The current-gen Galaxy Tab A7 (2020) measures in at 247.6 x 157.4 x 7 mm and the 2021 model won’t be much different at 246.7 x 161.8 x 6.9mm, according to the information shared today.
That relatively compact form factor is coupled with an 8-megapixel camera on the back, quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos support and a microphone, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a modern USB-C connector on the bottom.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) should hit shelves in the coming months. When it does, expect both Wi-Fi and LTE models to be available. Anyone looking for a faster 5G model is probably out of luck.
