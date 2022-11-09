Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While we can definitely no longer act surprised at seeing many of the best phones, tablets, and smartwatches out there deeply discounted for Black Friday well ahead of the big day at most major US retailers, it's hard not to view some early holiday deals as significantly... odder than others.
The mid-end Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, for instance, is currently sold by Amazon (and only Amazon) at a whopping 130 bucks less than usual in a single 128GB storage configuration and single dark gray color.
Said digital hoarder-friendly variant of the 10.5-inch mid-ranger unveiled near the end of 2021 and commercially released at the beginning of this year normally costs $329.99, a list price that both Amazon and Best Buy previously knocked down by no more than $100 in all available hues.
Best Buy is offering that same $100 discount at the time of this writing too, in case you're wondering, while Samsung is still charging the full 330 bucks through its official US e-store, which feels pretty absurd.
Although there's obviously a possibility someone will beat Amazon's completely unprecedented $130 markdown come Black Friday (or Cyber Monday) later this month, you are looking at a decidedly... random and unusual deal here that's unlikely to last long and may never spread to other retailers.
The Galaxy Tab A8, mind you, holds a very important advantage over its (Android-based) rivals to the title of best budget tablet out there in Samsung's absolutely stellar software support that's all but guaranteed to materialize in a stable Android 13 update in just a couple of months or so.
An eventual Android 14 promotion is also possible (although certainly not etched in stone yet), while the hardware specifications include a reasonably high-res 1920 x 1200 pixel display, reasonably powerful octa-core processor, 4 gigs of RAM (at least as far as the 128GB storage variant is concerned), and a... reasonably hefty 7,040mAh battery with reasonably fast 15W charging capabilities.
Overall, the Galaxy Tab A8 is, you've guessed it, a very reasonable budget-friendly alternative to Apple's newest "vanilla" iPad, as well as a reasonable good alternative to all of Lenovo's frequently discounted mid-range Android slates.
