Random new Amazon deal makes Samsung's 128GB Galaxy Tab A8 cheaper than ever





The mid-end Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 , for instance, is currently sold by Amazon (and only Amazon) at a whopping 130 bucks less than usual in a single 128GB storage configuration and single dark gray color.

Said digital hoarder-friendly variant of the 10.5-inch mid-ranger unveiled near the end of 2021 and commercially released at the beginning of this year normally costs $329.99, a list price that both Amazon and Best Buy previously knocked down by no more than $100 in all available hues.





Best Buy is offering that same $100 discount at the time of this writing too, in case you're wondering, while Samsung is still charging the full 330 bucks through its official US e-store, which feels pretty absurd.





Although there's obviously a possibility someone will beat Amazon's completely unprecedented $130 markdown come Black Friday (or Cyber Monday) later this month, you are looking at a decidedly... random and unusual deal here that's unlikely to last long and may never spread to other retailers.





The Galaxy Tab A8, mind you, holds a very important advantage over its (Android-based) rivals to the title of best budget tablet out there in Samsung's absolutely stellar software support that's all but guaranteed to materialize in a stable Android 13 update in just a couple of months or so.





An eventual Android 14 promotion is also possible (although certainly not etched in stone yet), while the hardware specifications include a reasonably high-res 1920 x 1200 pixel display, reasonably powerful octa-core processor, 4 gigs of RAM (at least as far as the 128GB storage variant is concerned), and a... reasonably hefty 7,040mAh battery with reasonably fast 15W charging capabilities.



