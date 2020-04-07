If you like dirt-cheap Android tablets, you'll love this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) deal





This reasonably powerful and almost surprisingly handsome 2020 tablet might not end up being as cheap as you hope in an eventual Wi-Fi-only configuration either, so perhaps it's wiser to just buy a 2019 model. Last fall's Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 , for instance, costs a measly $99.99 at the time of this writing in open box condition on eBay.













That's 50 bucks lower than what the device manufacturer itself charges for a brand-new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) unit, which may not sound like an earth-shattering discount at first.





But QuickShipElectronics, which just so happens to be one of the most highly trusted eBay sellers of "open box" gadgets, will give you a full 1-year warranty with the 100 percent functional, 100 percent dirt-cheap Android tablet shipping for free nationwide with its factory settings restored and all original accessories included. On top of that, you'll also get a complimentary 32GB microSD card, bringing your total savings up to around $60.





Basically, the only difference between these open box units and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices sold directly by Samsung might prove to be the former's "slightly distressed" packaging. Meanwhile, it goes without saying that the 2019-released Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is no powerhouse, but it's definitely powerful and handsome enough to warrant $99.99 in like-new condition.



