If you like dirt-cheap Android tablets, you'll love this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) deal
That's 50 bucks lower than what the device manufacturer itself charges for a brand-new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) unit, which may not sound like an earth-shattering discount at first.
But QuickShipElectronics, which just so happens to be one of the most highly trusted eBay sellers of "open box" gadgets, will give you a full 1-year warranty with the 100 percent functional, 100 percent dirt-cheap Android tablet shipping for free nationwide with its factory settings restored and all original accessories included. On top of that, you'll also get a complimentary 32GB microSD card, bringing your total savings up to around $60.
Basically, the only difference between these open box units and brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged devices sold directly by Samsung might prove to be the former's "slightly distressed" packaging. Meanwhile, it goes without saying that the 2019-released Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is no powerhouse, but it's definitely powerful and handsome enough to warrant $99.99 in like-new condition.
Made from metal, the 8-incher is billed as "designed with a minimized bezel", which isn't exactly true, while packing a quad-core Snapdragon 429 processor, 2 gigs of memory, 32 gigs of internal storage space, and a 5,100mAh battery purportedly capable of keeping the lights on for up to 13 hours of continuous video playback. Unsurprisingly, Android 9.0 Pie runs the software show for the time being, but an official Android 10 update is widely expected to start rolling out in a few months.