Samsung is still considering Exynos 2500 for the Galaxy S25





Galaxy S25 series by the end of this month or in early November. This gives it about three weeks to gauge if there will be enough yield of the Exynos 2500 and if it will be a viable proposition in terms of production quantity to put in millions of Galaxy S25 handsets. According to local Korean media, Hankyung , Samsung will make a final decision on which chipset to use in theseries by the end of this month or in early November. This gives it about three weeks to gauge if there will be enough yield of the Exynos 2500 and if it will be a viable proposition in terms of production quantity to put in millions ofhandsets.





Unfortunately, the so-called 3GAP manufacturing process is rather complicated and the yields in Samsung's foundry have been dreadfully low. In its latest quarterly results press conference, Samsung said that it will be working hard to remedy this and will apparently push its manufacturing limits to solve this until the last possible moment.





Samsung Electronics official, October '24





The main reason Samsung is installing Exynos processors in its flagship Galaxy S-line series of handsets is because of price. Its own chips cost much less to manufacture than buying a third party chipset like Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 which is rumored to cost up to $220, or about a third of the production price of a high-end phone.







Samsung also considered MediaTek for its Galaxy S25 series processor needs, but the new Dimensity 9400 chip might not offer enough yield to cover the desired quantities as well as the needs of everyone else that is at the queue for the flagship processor. It will, however, eventually power the Galaxy S25 FE when it appears next year around this time.







Samsung already apologized for the dismal state of its LSI chip division that notched a drastic revenue and profit drop last quarter and said it vows to make some changes. Whether these will be enough to wiggle the Exynos 2500 into the Galaxy s25 series processor supply chain, remains to be seen in the next few weeks.















