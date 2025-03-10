Samsung is incredibly STILL selling the Galaxy S25 Ultra at a huge $300 discount with no trade-in
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
You're probably going to find this hard to believe, but even though that huge Discover Samsung Spring event is officially over, the company's best phone continues to be sold at its lowest ever price with no special requirements and no strings attached.
That's right, you don't need to trade anything in to pay $999.99 instead of $1,299.99 for an unlocked Galaxy S25 Ultra with 256GB storage. What you do have to be okay with is one of two color options: Titanium Jadegreen or Titanium Jadeblack. All other hues are either marked down by a humbler $200 or available at their regular price at the time of this writing, and the same goes for this bad boy's top-of-the-line 1TB configuration.
Meanwhile, the 512GB variant is oddly enough all out of stock, and although I obviously expect that to change in the near future, I can't guarantee Samsung will offer a $300 (or even $200) discount on that model when it becomes available again.
I also cannot guarantee that this leftover $300 Discover Spring price cut will last more than the next couple of days (at best), so if you didn't already get your deeply discounted S25 Ultra last week, you may want to hurry up and pull the trigger ASAP.
Made from super-robust titanium (duh!) and equipped with a super-advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, Samsung's latest 6.9-inch super-flagship is very clearly an absolute bargain at $999.99, seizing the top spot on our list of the greatest Android phones money can buy in 2025 with relative ease.
As evidenced in our comprehensive Galaxy S25 Ultra review, this is not exactly a revolutionary device, but its evolution in a number of key areas over the already amazing Galaxy S24 Ultra is certainly enough to warrant a purchase for a lot of power users... with no intention of embracing a foldable design yet.
The S25 Ultra's refined "conventional" design, mind-blowing overall performance, superb screen quality, excellent battery life, and flawless software support make this a total must-buy at a killer $300 discount... or more with the right trade-in. Yes, you can save as much as $900 if you're willing to give up a Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Fold 5, or S24 Ultra in good working condition, although I'm pretty sure many of you won't be very keen to jump through those kinds of hoops.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: