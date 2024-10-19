Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors leaked, includes a titanium option
Up Next:
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Renowned Samsung tipster Ice Universe has just revealed the four color options that will be available for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. One of these options includes a titanium variant which might try to replicate the look Apple has been boasting about since iPhone 15.
This titanium option seems to be the replacement for traditional white, and the online exclusive options will likely provide you with more unorthodox options like before. With the rounded edges the S25 Ultra is rumored to have we may get a very iPhone-like Galaxy phone if we go with the titanium option.
Renowned Samsung tipster Ice Universe has just revealed the four color options that will be available for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Ultra. One of these options includes a titanium variant which might try to replicate the look Apple has been boasting about since iPhone 15.
The online exclusive colors haven’t been revealed yet, but the other options are pretty standard:
- Black
- Green
- Blue
- Titanium
This titanium option seems to be the replacement for traditional white, and the online exclusive options will likely provide you with more unorthodox options like before. With the rounded edges the S25 Ultra is rumored to have we may get a very iPhone-like Galaxy phone if we go with the titanium option.
BREAKING！— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) October 19, 2024
The Galaxy S25 Ultra will debut in four color options:
Black, Green, Blue, TitaniumI
I don't know the online color scheme yet. pic.twitter.com/KNHZTC6lma
Aside from the change in shape and different colors, don’t expect massive upgrades over last year’s flagship. The biggest thing of note for the S25 lineup, in my opinion, is that all the phones will be ditching Exynos as Samsung Foundry grapples with yield problems.
Galaxy AI, a major selling point, is also available on older Samsung flagships. | Video credit — Samsung
Though the S25 Ultra shows solid performance gains over its predecessor, it’ll hardly make for a worthwhile upgrade if you’re rocking an S24 series phone. And with the awkward iPhone 16 launch — still waiting on Apple Intelligence — it seems this generation’s most interesting big-name phone might just be the Pixel 9.
I doubt we’re going to see any significant upgrades until Samsung is able to achieve its dream of developing 1.4 nm chipsets by 2027. But with all the issues the company has had with yield, including shutting down a plant before it was even fully operational, that seems more and more unlikely by the day.
Apple, meanwhile, is looking to make a name for itself in the robotics industry after giving up on its car project. The iPad robot sounds silly at first but it may lead to much greater things in the future.
I doubt we’re going to see any significant upgrades until Samsung is able to achieve its dream of developing 1.4 nm chipsets by 2027. But with all the issues the company has had with yield, including shutting down a plant before it was even fully operational, that seems more and more unlikely by the day.
Recommended Stories
Both Samsung and Apple are also looking to branch out further. Samsung already manufactures a ton of appliances but it’s now also looking to develop an XR (Extended Reality) device alongside Google and Qualcomm.
Apple, meanwhile, is looking to make a name for itself in the robotics industry after giving up on its car project. The iPad robot sounds silly at first but it may lead to much greater things in the future.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: