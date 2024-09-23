Galaxy S25 Ultra on Geekbench: performance scores and other details revealed
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — Samsung
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been spotted over at Geekbench, giving us an early look at its expected performance and hardware upgrades. Named ‘SM-S938U’, this is likely the phone that will be sold in the U.S.
For comparison, this is how the Galaxy S24 Ultra performed:
So there’s definitely a pretty healthy increase in power. This is despite the phone having lost yet more weight. Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra renders show that Samsung’s latest flagship will shave off even more width than its predecessor. It also, however, shows that the S25 Ultra will be going back to rounded edges, losing the sharp look the company’s Ultra phones have had for some years.
First, let’s look at how the phone performed in benchmarks:
- Single core performance score: 3069 points
- Multi core performance score: 9080 points
Will its biggest selling point also be Galaxy AI? | Video credit — Samsung
Aside from performance the Geekbench listing also gives us a look at a few other bits of information. This model was sporting 12 GB of RAM, the same as last year’s Ultra. Worth mentioning, of course, is that this doesn’t necessarily mean all S25 Ultra variants will be locked to this amount of RAM.
The tested model was also running Android 15, which means the phone should support OS updates till Android 22. Let’s hope that developers start taking advantage of Android 15’s 16 KB page size support soon so we can all enjoy the aforementioned performance metrics to their fullest.
Lastly, the model found on Geekbench is using an octa-core Qualcomm processor with a maximum clock speed of 4.19 GHz. It’s also ARM V8, which means it will not be using the newest rumored Qualcomm processor — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 — if leaked details are to be believed.
Samsung recently started planning to develop its own 1.4 nm chips that it wants to start using by 2027. However, yield problems have forced Samsung to withdraw personnel from its plant in Taylor, Texas, and the future of the company’s chip manufacturing business remains uncertain.
For consumers, though, the S25 Ultra should easily be one of the best phones worth buying in 2025.
