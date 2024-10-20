Snapdragon 8 Elite, which will power Galaxy S25, smokes iPhone's A18 Pro chip in benchmark









The phone scored 3,025,991 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu, surpassing the current chart-topper, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered ROG 8 Pro, by a wide margin. That phone got 2,067,307 points on the benchmark. For years, Apple's iPhone silicon outperformed chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek for top Android phones . That looks set to change this year, according to a couple of new leaked benchmark results. Smartprix and tipster OnLeaks have leaked realme GT7 Pro's benchmark scores. The phone will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 8 Elite , which is apparently what the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be called. Previously, it was referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.The phone scored 3,025,991 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu, surpassing the current chart-topper, the-powered ROG 8 Pro, by a wide margin. That phone got 2,067,307 points on the benchmark.









Also, on Geekbench 6, which has been designed for cross-platform comparisons, the Snapdragon 8 Elite managed 3,260 points on the single-core test and 10,051 on the multi-core test. The A18 Pro posted lower scores of 3,182 and 7,872 on the same test. Although not directly comparable due to different test methodologies, the iPhone 16 Pro 's A18 Pro hit 1,669,791 points on the benchmark. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro amassed 1,504,138 points. So even though the A18 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite's scores cannot be compared directly against each other, today's report suggests that Qualcomm's new chips will exhibit greater year-on-year performance gain.Also, on Geekbench 6, which has been designed for cross-platform comparisons, the Snapdragon 8 Elite managed 3,260 points on the single-core test and 10,051 on the multi-core test. The A18 Pro posted lower scores of 3,182 and 7,872 on the same test.









Smartprix further reports that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be available in two variants: a standard version with two cores clocked at 4.09 GHz and six cores running at 2.78 GHz and an overclocked version with two cores running at 4.32 GHz.



The chip will be announced this month and will also power the further reports that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be available in two variants: a standard version with two cores clocked at 4.09 GHz and six cores running at 2.78 GHz and an overclocked version with two cores running at 4.32 GHz.The chip registered 125 FPS on GFXBench and 166 FPS on DreamWorks Wild Life.The Snapdragon 8 Elite will be Qualcomm's first smartphone chipset to feature self-designed Oryon cores. It will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm node and will feature the Adreno 830 GPU.The chip will be announced this month and will also power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series which will likely be released early next year. Before that, some other companies, including Xiaomi and OnePlus will launch phones with the chip between October and December.





Benchmark scores may not directly be representative of real-world performance, but they are a good way to test the raw performance of chipsets. Even if today's leak is legit, the Snapdragon 8 Elite may not necessarily be faster than the A18 Pro, but the performance gap between the two is becoming negligible with each new generation.