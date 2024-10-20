See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Snapdragon 8 Elite, which will power Galaxy S25, smokes iPhone's A18 Pro chip in benchmark

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Android Qualcomm
Snapdragon 8 Elite benchmark
iPhone 16 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra | Image Credit - PhoneArena

For years, Apple's iPhone silicon outperformed chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek for top Android phones. That looks set to change this year, according to a couple of new leaked benchmark results.

Smartprix and tipster OnLeaks have leaked realme GT7 Pro's benchmark scores. The phone will be underpinned by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is apparently what the successor to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be called. Previously, it was referred to as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

The phone scored 3,025,991 on the benchmarking platform AnTuTu, surpassing the current chart-topper, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered ROG 8 Pro, by a wide margin. That phone got 2,067,307 points on the benchmark.



Although not directly comparable due to different test methodologies, the iPhone 16 Pro's A18 Pro hit 1,669,791 points on the benchmark. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro amassed 1,504,138 points. So even though the A18 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Elite's scores cannot be compared directly against each other, today's report suggests that Qualcomm's new chips will exhibit greater year-on-year performance gain.

Also, on Geekbench 6, which has been designed for cross-platform comparisons, the Snapdragon 8 Elite managed 3,260 points on the single-core test and 10,051 on the multi-core test. The A18 Pro posted lower scores of 3,182 and 7,872 on the same test.



Smartprix further reports that the Snapdragon 8 Elite will be available in two variants: a standard version with two cores clocked at 4.09 GHz and six cores running at 2.78 GHz and an overclocked version with two cores running at 4.32 GHz.

The chip registered 125 FPS on GFXBench and 166 FPS on DreamWorks Wild Life.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite will be Qualcomm's first smartphone chipset to feature self-designed Oryon cores. It will be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm node and will feature the Adreno 830 GPU.

The chip will be announced this month and will also power the Samsung Galaxy S25 series which will likely be released early next year. Before that, some other companies, including Xiaomi and OnePlus will launch phones with the chip between October and December.

Benchmark scores may not directly be representative of real-world performance, but they are a good way to test the raw performance of chipsets. Even if today's leak is legit, the Snapdragon 8 Elite may not necessarily be faster than the A18 Pro, but the performance gap between the two is becoming negligible with each new generation.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts

Latest News

Photos show iPhone SE 4 dummy unit and a mock up of an iPhone SE 4 Plus
Photos show iPhone SE 4 dummy unit and a mock up of an iPhone SE 4 Plus
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
Google TV Home Panel expands to more devices
Google TV Home Panel expands to more devices
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
iPhone 16 Pro users are hoping to receive an iOS update to fix issues with the camera and more
iPhone 16 Pro users are hoping to receive an iOS update to fix issues with the camera and more
WhatsApp Beta tests new Meta AI chat memory feature
WhatsApp Beta tests new Meta AI chat memory feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless