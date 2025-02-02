Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Software updates Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy AI
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of phones should start reaching consumers within the next couple of weeks though some lucky few have already received theirs. But even before most people can get their hands on them the Galaxy S25 phones have gotten a massive 24 GB update.

This is a firmware update and, compared to the 14 GB initial update for the Galaxy S24, I can only wonder why it’s so much bigger this time around. One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 phones is going to be packed with AI tools and that might be why the update is 24 GB in size. Samsung practically spent all of Galaxy Unpacked discussing how its AI assistant and exclusive Gemini tools were going to change how you used your phone.

Much to the company’s dismay however most consumers still don’t seem to be on board with the whole AI assistant idea. Many Samsung fans are actually disappointed at this year’s flagships because they were expecting more hardware upgrades instead of the AI-filled launch that they got.

The removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen in addition to a few other changes like the Galaxy S25 camera rings and Galaxy S25 display toughness have also drawn criticism. Simply put, people wanted better cameras (though the telephoto did see an upgrade) and better battery life and charging.


The new phones also retain the RAM and storage options of their predecessors despite previous reports to the contrary. This has renewed people’s longing for a time when Galaxy phones used to come with a microSD card slot. The 24 GB update, if it is indeed that large because of AI, may also cause more users to dislike the direction Samsung has taken.

It’s not all doom and gloom however. The Galaxy S25 display has improved drastically over last year’s lineup. Users also report much better cellular coverage and camera performance, the latter due to better software processing. Crucially the Galaxy S25 phones are also apparently lasting longer on a single charge despite the same battery capacity as the S24.

So, though the Galaxy S25 may not be a worthwhile upgrade for those with an S24 or even an S23, it still is very easily one of the best phones that will come out this year.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
First impressions of T-Mobile satellite service shared by iPhone and Samsung users
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Swollen battery breaks the display and makes this Pixel 6a dangerous to use
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Huawei exec says the company will soon unveil an "incredible" new phone consumers will rush to buy
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Hurry up and score the powerful iPad mini (A17 Pro) for $100 off on Amazon
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
Metro customer ignores red flags, gets scammed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless