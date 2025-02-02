Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series of phones should start reaching consumers within the next couple of weeks though some lucky few have already received theirs. But even before most people can get their hands on them the Galaxy S25 phones have gotten a massive 24 GB update.
This is a firmware update and, compared to the 14 GB initial update for the Galaxy S24, I can only wonder why it’s so much bigger this time around. One UI 7 on the Galaxy S25 phones is going to be packed with AI tools and that might be why the update is 24 GB in size. Samsung practically spent all of Galaxy Unpacked discussing how its AI assistant and exclusive Gemini tools were going to change how you used your phone.
The removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen in addition to a few other changes like the Galaxy S25 camera rings and Galaxy S25 display toughness have also drawn criticism. Simply put, people wanted better cameras (though the telephoto did see an upgrade) and better battery life and charging.
Much to the company’s dismay however most consumers still don’t seem to be on board with the whole AI assistant idea. Many Samsung fans are actually disappointed at this year’s flagships because they were expecting more hardware upgrades instead of the AI-filled launch that they got.
Galaxy S25 Ultra gets an improved telephoto sensor. | Image credit — Samsung
The new phones also retain the RAM and storage options of their predecessors despite previous reports to the contrary. This has renewed people’s longing for a time when Galaxy phones used to come with a microSD card slot. The 24 GB update, if it is indeed that large because of AI, may also cause more users to dislike the direction Samsung has taken.
So, though the Galaxy S25 may not be a worthwhile upgrade for those with an S24 or even an S23, it still is very easily one of the best phones that will come out this year.
It’s not all doom and gloom however. The Galaxy S25 display has improved drastically over last year’s lineup. Users also report much better cellular coverage and camera performance, the latter due to better software processing. Crucially the Galaxy S25 phones are also apparently lasting longer on a single charge despite the same battery capacity as the S24.
