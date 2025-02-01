Upgraded Galaxy S25 Ultra design could create problems down the road for owners

Galaxy S25 Ultra





Samsung hasn't just switched up the S24 Ultra's metallic camera rings for black ones. According to a closer look provided by JerryRigEverything, the camera lenses are slightly elevated and not fastened to the device's base. The first potential problem with this design is that dust might accumulate under that space.The second problem is that camera bumps are not attached to the rear, so they might come off easily. JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson assures potential buyers that the camera rings don't exactly look detachable and are secure enough to not fall off on their own.