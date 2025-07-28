$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Trade-in deals allow you to save up to $1,000!

Meta is making smartwatches for a different demographic of users

Meta is entering the smartwatch market with a twist.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Wearables AR-VR
Apps on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic
Meta is about to enter (subscription required) the smartwatch industry, expanding its successful wearables business. The company plans to target a different demographic of users with unique watches, as other tech companies have already garnered significant market share in this sector.

Meta’s smartwatches will likely be equipped with cameras, as the company wants to increase user interaction with the metaverse. Furthermore, these watches will be able to complement the upcoming smart AR glasses by Meta, the first model of which may come out as soon as this year’s end.

Would you get a smartwatch with a camera?

Vote View Result


This wouldn’t be the first time that a smartwatch would feature a camera. Perhaps the most popular example I can provide of a similar product is the first ever Samsung Galaxy Gear watch. If Meta’s approach catches on, then Samsung — and rivals like Apple — may also consider revisiting smartwatches with cameras.

The first Galaxy Gear’s camera wasn’t great, but technology has come a long way since 2013. It’s why Meta is even considering this whole idea in the first place. The company’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, powered by Meta AI, became such an unprecedented success that Meta immediately restructured its VR division to focus more on wearables.



AR glasses are the future of smartphones, or so Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes. As such, the company has invested billions into being the first to market with a consumer product. The end goal is to make an affordable version of the Meta Orion glasses.

Apple, Google, and Samsung have taken notice. CEO Tim Cook is obsessed with beating Meta to the punch, while Google and Samsung have teamed up to release Project Moohan. Much like Meta’s plans for smartwatches equipped with cameras, Project Moohan is just an experiment to test the waters and gauge interest.

From what I can tell, Meta wants to replace the smartphone with its AR glasses, but is also considering keeping smartwatches around, possibly as a second source of revenue. Except, this time they’ll be connected to the glasses instead of a phone.

I’m doubtful of the amount of friction this would reduce: it’s not like you’re constantly pulling glasses out of your pocket. But I’m excited to see where this leads nevertheless.

Grab a Moto razr 2024 for free!

Switch to Total Wireless and buy 2 months of a 5G Unlimited plan to score the phone free!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Pura 80 review

by Bruce_Wayne • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 3

What features are most important when buying a smartwatch?

by ivan.k • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it

Latest News

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless