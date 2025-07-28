The super slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no fragile phone

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50
You can now order your Galaxy Fold 7 and Flip 7
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 passes the world-famous bend test, even when unfolded.

Samsung Galaxy Z Series
Side view of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 when folded
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been unofficially crowned as the slimmest foldable phone in the world, as it turned out that the Honor Magic V5 might have slightly misrepresented its thickness. However, this does not mean that the Fold is a fragile phone. In fact, it’s quite the tough cookie.

You’ve likely heard of the YouTuber JerryRigEverything and his world-famous “bend test”, where he puts a phone through its paces. Well, he just got his hands on an unlucky Fold 7, and the phone passed with flying colors.

Did you think the Fold 7 would snap?

Vote View Result


I expected the Fold to not crack when folded, as it’s pretty much a regular phone in that form. However, even when unfolded and only 4.2 mm thick, the phone withstood the immense pressure like a champ.

Forget the frame, even the main display did not show any signs of damage, apart from the roughing up done to it prior. Zack — JerryRigEverything’s real name — never goes easy on a phone, and you could see that here. If that Fold 7 could scream, it would need a new pair of lungs by now.



This has definitely come as a surprise to me, I did not expect the phone to not snap when unfolded. Then again, Samsung does make some very rugged phones, as evidenced recently by a Galaxy S23 that stayed in icy waters for a very long time and came out working perfectly.

Samsung has said that the Fold 7 is its most advanced foldable smartphone to date, and it’s not kidding. The Fold looks, feels, and performs like a high-end piece of kit, and is undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones of this year.

Samsung listened to feedback, and made a product that fans have been wanting for quite a while. It’s no wonder, then, that the Fold 7 is crushing it in markets around the world, breaking record after record. Even consumers in China, who had been pursuing domestic offerings as of late, have been pre-ordering the Fold 7 in droves.

If Samsung can keep up this same energy for the Fold 8, then it will give next year’s foldable iPhone a very tough time indeed.

Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Loading Comments...

T-Mobile is sending out checks so large that one customer is happy their info was leaked
Verizon has to pay $175 million for stepping on a patent that makes our phones way better
Google reminds Pixel users of this key benefit they have which they may not be fully using
Huawei Pura 80 Ultra vs Galaxy S25 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Galaxy S26 Ultra is headed for a redesign, leaked render shows
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it

It’s not too late to enhance your listening with the Sennheiser Momentum 4 for $170 off
Save 19% on the high-end Pixel Buds Pro 2 in this exclusive Amazon sale
Best Buy is now selling the Moto G Power (2025) mid-ranger at a lower than Prime Day price
Massive $400 discount makes the 1TB Razr Ultra (2025) way more appealing
As the beta ends, T-Mobile forces some new T-Satillite subscribers to make a call or visit a store
Verizon accused of taking punitive actions against customers who file complaints against it
