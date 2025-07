The super slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no fragile phone

foldable phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been unofficially crowned as the slimmestin the world, as it turned out that the Honor Magic V5 might have slightly misrepresented its thickness. However, this does not mean that the Fold is a fragile phone. In fact, it’s quite the tough cookie.You’ve likely heard of the YouTuber JerryRigEverything and his world-famous “bend test”, where he puts a phone through its paces. Well, he just got his hands on an unlucky, and the phone passed with flying colors.I expected the Fold to not crack when folded, as it’s pretty much a regular phone in that form. However, even when unfolded and only 4.2 mm thick, the phone withstood the immense pressure like a champ.Forget the frame, even the main display did not show any signs of damage, apart from the roughing up done to it prior. Zack — JerryRigEverything’s real name — never goes easy on a phone, and you could see that here. If thatcould scream, it would need a new pair of lungs by now.This has definitely come as a surprise to me, I did not expect the phone to not snap when unfolded. Then again, Samsung does make some very rugged phones, as evidenced recently by a Galaxy S23 that stayed in icy waters for a very long time and came out working perfectly.Samsung has said that theis its most advanced foldable smartphone to date, and it’s not kidding. The Fold looks, feels, and performs like a high-end piece of kit, and is undoubtedly one of the best foldable phones of this year.Samsung listened to feedback, and made a product that fans have been wanting for quite a while. It’s no wonder, then, that the Fold 7 is crushing it in markets around the world, breaking record after record. Even consumers in China, who had been pursuing domestic offerings as of late, have been pre-ordering thein droves.If Samsung can keep up this same energy for the Fold 8, then it will give next year’s foldable iPhone a very tough time indeed.