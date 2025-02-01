Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S25 Ultra

But there is very likely a good reason that Samsung did this: fragility. When a piece of glass is made very scratch resistant it also means that said piece of glass is much harder. This makes the glass much easier to shatter when it drops from a height. A less scratch resistant display on the other hand is softer and more difficult to break into a million pieces.Much like the removal of Bluetooth from the S Pen I think Samsung realized that its improved scratch resistance was not coming in handy as often as it thought it would. It’s likely that the company found through repair requests that more people were dropping their phones than letting them get scratched. The prevalent use of glass protectors probably also helps matters.It’s unlikely for yourto come into contact with materials that would scratch its display that often. Lint in your pockets or the surfaces you place your phone on are not going to scratch your phone’s screen.If there’s any reason to not upgrade to the S25 Ultra it’s the less than stellar hardware upgrades as the company focused heavily on AI this year.