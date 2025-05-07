Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S25 Edge in a virtual Unpacked event on Monday May 12th

Samsung is set to announce its new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone during a virtual Unpacked event on Monday, May 12th, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during which the company will be highlighting the device's AI features and slim design. Additionally, the company is extending a $50 Samsung credit for thosewho reserve the upcoming phone starting now.

According to Samsung's announcement, the new Galaxy S25 Edge aims to be a significant step forward, with a strong emphasis on mobile AI. Samsung suggests this technology will make the phone an essential tool for daily tasks, creativity, and staying connected. The company also mentioned that considerable engineering effort has gone into creating a device that offers top-tier performance in a lightweight and portable body. Samsung calls it an "engineering marvel."

The Galaxy S25 Edge is described as being more than just a thin smartphone. Samsung has indicated it will feature a premium build and is designed for portability without losing power. The key features revealed so far include:

  • A 200-megapixel wide-angle camera.
  • Galaxy AI to improve photography, helping the camera recognize subjects and offering advanced editing tools.
  • A focus on a slim and premium design.
  • Flagship-level performance.

You are invited to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch event. | Image credit — Samsung

The unveiling event will be broadcast live on Samsung's official channels, including the Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

The new phone will launch in a competitive market where other major brands like Apple and Google are also heavily integrating AI into their devices. These competitors have been advancing their camera systems and AI-driven features as well. Samsung's new phone will need to show clear user benefits from its specific AI and hardware combination.

The key question lies on whether a significantly slimmer smartphone is what consumers are prioritizing at the moment. This design direction appears to be a trend some manufacturers, including Apple with its upcoming slim model, are leaning towards. However, it remains to be seen if this focus on thinness over other potential features will be a successful strategy in the current market.

If Samsung successfully combines this slim profile with powerful AI and the detailed 200MP camera, the Galaxy S25 Edge could still be an appealing option for users looking for advanced features in a sleek package. Ultimately, I believe the determining factor will be its price, which we will likely discover on Monday, May 12th during the event.

Johanna Romero
