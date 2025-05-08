The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will be the slimmest thanks to this new thin and strong glass
Samsung teams up with Corning to craft Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a slimmer yet stronger cover glass built for the Galaxy S25 Edge’s display.
Following the reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edgewill arrive next week, the company is now announcing that the highly-anticipated device will be equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 on the front. Samsung shared the detail in a joint press release with Corning, framing the new cover glass as the key to building its thinnest Galaxy S flagship so far while still meeting everyday durability expectations.
Holding a phone this thin should feel closer to a standalone display than a traditional handset, and the move to a tougher cover glass may let some users skip a screen protector altogether. If Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 lives up to Corning’s claims, the S25 Edge could show that slim and sturdy no longer have to be at odds, setting a new bar for future flagships.
What makes Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 differentAccording to Corning, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 blends a glass base with tiny crystalline particles, then runs through Corning’s ion-exchange process. The crystals help scatter impact energy, while the ion treatment strengthens the surrounding glass. The result is a panel that stays clear but takes hits better than its predecessors. Corning says the new mix was tailored with Samsung to match the Edge’s slim frame.
With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds — exceptional durability in a modern, sleek and premium design. The craftsmanship of Galaxy S25 Edge with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 underscores Corning and Samsung’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.
— Andrew Beck, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass
The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to measure about 5.85 mm thick, making it the thinnest Galaxy S flagship to date. A thinner body leaves less room for a reinforced mid-frame or thicker cover glass, so the front layer has to do more of the heavy lifting against drops. By moving to an advanced glass-ceramic blend, Samsung can protect a large display without adding bulk that would spoil the design goal.
How rivals tackle thin designsApple is rumored to answer with the 5.5 mm iPhone 17 Air later this year, likely using a new aluminum-lithium alloy and a custom glass formula. Honor and Xiaomi have released limited-run models under 6 mm, but they often relied on mid-range chips or lower-capacity batteries to save space. Samsung’s approach keeps a flagship-grade panel while betting on Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 to handle daily wear without a case. The jury is still out on whether the rumored battery capacity will be just as impressive.
The new Galaxy S25 Edge will be unveiled on Monday, May 12th live on Samsung's YouTube channel at 8pm EST.
