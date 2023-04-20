Galaxy S24 Ultra may log longer battery life with Samsung's new 'stacked' cell tech

Samsung's SDI department which develops and manufactures Li-ion batteries, is planning to apply a capacity increase technology used for its electric car cells, to smaller ones meant to go in Samsung smartphones or tablets. The so-called "stacking" method is a way to package the battery components like the electrodes and electrolyte tighter for increased energy density.

Stacking the anode and cathode would result in higher battery capacity for Samsung Galaxy phones, reports Korean media The Elec , so hopefully we will see this technology in the upcoming Galaxy S24 series.





The current S23 Ultra champ of Samsung has a 5,000 mAh battery, to which Samsung could add 10% more capacity in the same footprint, and prolong the S24 Ultra battery life without sacrificing interior space.

Such a move would make it a prime candidate for our phones with best battery life roundup as the S23 Ultra already clocks 19 hours of screen-on time in our Wi-fi browsing battery test, so adding two more hours to that would catapult the S24 Ultra to the top of Samsung's pile, beating the iPhone 14 Pro Max in the process.





Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 18h 57 min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 13h 17 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 8h 54 min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 7h 27 min 3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 7h 13 min Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5h 21 min View all





By utilizing the stacking method for all of its batteries, Samsung SDI will be able to go head-to-head with its local rival LG Energy which also employs such technology, as well as the Chinese juggernauts ATL and BYD.





Two Korean companies reportedly bid to enter a partnership with Samsung over the stacked small cells development and production, but Samsung ultimately chose a pair of Chinese rivals for the joint venture.



