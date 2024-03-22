Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might receive another big camera update soon

Last month, Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra received its first significant camera update, which brought enhancements to shutter speed, video clarity, and exposure. Now, rumors suggest that a second camera update could be on the horizon.

According to the well-known tipster Ice Universe, a "major" camera update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, focusing on improvements to white balance and telephoto image quality, is coming in April. Additionally, the tipster hints at an imminent March update for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, rumored to introduce an underage mode and various optimizations. However, the more substantial camera improvements are slated for the following month.


Despite already earning the top spot in our best camera phone list shortly after its January launch, it is good to see that Samsung is showing no signs of slowing down, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing an already outstanding performance.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts impressive camera specs, including a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and two zoom cameras—a 10 MP zoom camera with a 3x telephoto lens and a 50 MP camera with a 5x lens.

Notably, the 5x camera replaces the 10x lens found in its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Samsung appears to be leveraging the high-resolution 50 MP sensor and utilizing AI techniques to achieve comparable or even superior results.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 series features Samsung's ProVisual Engine camera technology, which promises enhanced imaging capabilities. For further details on this technology, check out our dedicated piece.
 
The exact rollout date for this next Galaxy S24 update is still uncertain, so keep an eye out for further details.

