Galaxy S24 One UI 6.1 update rolling out in the US with camera and screen fixes plus security patch
If you are the proud owner of a Samsung Galaxy S24 device, you'll be happy to know that a major software update is now rolling out that focuses on enhancements for the camera system, display, and overall security. The update is currently rolling out globally, having already reached devices in South Korea and Europe.
The update delivers highly anticipated fixes to the Galaxy S24 lineup (Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra), including carrier-locked devices in the United States, addressing user feedback about some initial camera issues, as well as the controversial screen vividness (or lack thereof) toggle in the display settings.
What's included in the S24 update?This substantial update (firmware version S92x1UEU1AXB7) delivers multiple improvements specifically aimed at the phone's camera experience. Samsung has focused on fixing problems such as clarity issues in high zoom, poor exposure in dark indoor scenes, and inaccurate color intensity within Food mode. Additionally, the update addresses sharpness issues on subjects like humans and pets on the S24 Ultra model.
Samsung also promises smoother, better quality video capture when using the rear-facing cameras on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The update includes optimizations for fast-moving subjects in challenging lighting scenarios, resulting in more accurate colors and exposure.
Image: Phone Arena
The February 2024 update also includes the latest security patch, addressing 72 vulnerabilities to keep your device protected. Samsung has also introduced the promised "Vividness" slider for finer control of color intensity in the display's Vivid mode. This is directly in response to user complaints about the display being too dull and muted. Note that, in my experience trying to adjust the vividness slider on my own device, I had to disable "adaptive color tone" and "eye comfort shield" before the setting appeared for me.
Image: Phone Arena
Additionally, there are refinements to the user experience when working with images and videos in the Gallery app, such as enhancing RAW image zooming.
How to get the S24 update in the US
Carrier-locked and unlocked Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra phones in the US can now access the update by going to Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. The update comes in at about 480MB.
