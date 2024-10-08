Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
This Prime Big Deal knocks the big-time Galaxy S24+ with 512GB storage down to an unbeatable price

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
Is the Galaxy S24 Plus a better phone than the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Obviously not. But that's why the slightly smaller high-ender (with no stylus support in tow) is considerably cheaper than Samsung's newest crown jewel, both outside promotional campaigns like Prime Day and right now.

Yes, the 6.7-inch S24+ is deeply discounted for Amazon Prime members only, with the entry-level 256GB storage configuration marked down by a decent $250 from a $999.99 list price and a 512 gig variant reduced by a significantly heftier 300 bucks from $1,119.99.

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required
It pretty much goes without saying that the costlier model is the smarter buy at the time of this writing, especially if you actually need that extra local digital hoarding room. The S24 Plus packs an excellent 12 gigs of RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, mind you, which should put a big smile on the faces of heavy mobile multitaskers out there... who cannot afford the S24 Ultra.

The rest of the S24+ specs are similarly impressive... and similarly inferior to what the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers, including a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, a 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by a 10MP secondary sensor and 12MP tertiary lens, 4,900mAh battery capacity, 45W charging speeds, and full Galaxy AI support.

In short, this is without a doubt one of the best Android phones out there today with one of the greatest value propositions for power users unwilling to go over a certain budget ahead of this year's holiday season. 

Naturally, an upgraded Galaxy S25+ is essentially right around the corner at this point, but most rumors suggest its improvements over the S24+ will be minimal. So, no, that's probably not worth waiting for, especially considering how long it might be until a retailer like Amazon knocks down its prices close to these levels we're talking about today.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

