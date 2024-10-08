This Prime Big Deal knocks the big-time Galaxy S24+ with 512GB storage down to an unbeatable price





Yes, the 6.7-inch S24+ is deeply discounted for Amazon Prime members only, with the entry-level 256GB storage configuration marked down by a decent $250 from a $999.99 list price and a 512 gig variant reduced by a significantly heftier 300 bucks from $1,119.99.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $250 off (25%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S24+ 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 3120 x 1440 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Armor Aluminum Construction, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Android 14 with One UI 6.1, Galaxy AI, Multiple Color Options, Amazon Prime Membership Required $300 off (27%) Buy at Amazon





need that extra local digital hoarding room. The S24 Plus packs an excellent 12 gigs of RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, mind you, which should put a big smile on the faces of heavy mobile multitaskers out there... who cannot afford the It pretty much goes without saying that the costlier model is the smarter buy at the time of this writing, especially if you actuallythat extra local digital hoarding room. Thepacks an excellent 12 gigs of RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, mind you, which should put a big smile on the faces of heavy mobile multitaskers out there... who cannot afford the S24 Ultra





Galaxy S24 Ultra The rest of the S24+ specs are similarly impressive... and similarly inferior to what theoffers, including a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, a 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by a 10MP secondary sensor and 12MP tertiary lens, 4,900mAh battery capacity, 45W charging speeds, and full Galaxy AI support.





one of the one of the greatest value propositions for power users unwilling to go over a certain budget ahead of this year's holiday season. In short, this is without a doubtthe best Android phones out there today withthe greatest value propositions for power users unwilling to go over a certain budget ahead of this year's holiday season.



