This Prime Big Deal knocks the big-time Galaxy S24+ with 512GB storage down to an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Is the Galaxy S24 Plus a better phone than the Galaxy S24 Ultra? Obviously not. But that's why the slightly smaller high-ender (with no stylus support in tow) is considerably cheaper than Samsung's newest crown jewel, both outside promotional campaigns like Prime Day and right now.
Yes, the 6.7-inch S24+ is deeply discounted for Amazon Prime members only, with the entry-level 256GB storage configuration marked down by a decent $250 from a $999.99 list price and a 512 gig variant reduced by a significantly heftier 300 bucks from $1,119.99.
It pretty much goes without saying that the costlier model is the smarter buy at the time of this writing, especially if you actually need that extra local digital hoarding room. The S24 Plus packs an excellent 12 gigs of RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB internal storage space, mind you, which should put a big smile on the faces of heavy mobile multitaskers out there... who cannot afford the S24 Ultra.
The rest of the S24+ specs are similarly impressive... and similarly inferior to what the Galaxy S24 Ultra offers, including a Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a peak brightness of 2600 nits, a 50MP primary rear-facing camera backed by a 10MP secondary sensor and 12MP tertiary lens, 4,900mAh battery capacity, 45W charging speeds, and full Galaxy AI support.
In short, this is without a doubt one of the best Android phones out there today with one of the greatest value propositions for power users unwilling to go over a certain budget ahead of this year's holiday season.
Naturally, an upgraded Galaxy S25+ is essentially right around the corner at this point, but most rumors suggest its improvements over the S24+ will be minimal. So, no, that's probably not worth waiting for, especially considering how long it might be until a retailer like Amazon knocks down its prices close to these levels we're talking about today.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024This Prime Big Deal knocks the big-time Galaxy S24+ with 512GB storage down to an unbeatable price The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount
03 Oct, 2024The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: