At $200 off, the 256GB Galaxy S24+ is simply a no-brainer at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As we already shared, Best Buy is offering a massive $100 discount on the superb Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But if you're in the market for a new phone instead, the retailer is offering a hefty $200 discount on the 256GB Galaxy S24+, and it's worth checking out.
Thanks to Best Buy's price cut, you can score one of the best phones on the market for just $799.99, down from its usual price of $999.99. To save even more, you can trade in your old phone with the retailer to score extra savings of up to $400. This is a fantastic promo, and we encourage you to take advantage of it without hesitation, as the Galaxy S24+ is worth every penny, especially at this price.
What's even more impressive is that the 4,900 mAh battery in the Galaxy S24+ outperforms the 5,000 mAh power cell in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering better battery life. In testing, the S24+ lasted 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing, beating the Ultra's 20 hours and 6 minutes, and delivered 8 hours and 20 minutes of video streaming, surpassing the Ultra by two minutes.
Thanks to Best Buy's price cut, you can score one of the best phones on the market for just $799.99, down from its usual price of $999.99. To save even more, you can trade in your old phone with the retailer to score extra savings of up to $400. This is a fantastic promo, and we encourage you to take advantage of it without hesitation, as the Galaxy S24+ is worth every penny, especially at this price.
Rocking a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task or game, no matter how demanding. Additionally, it takes natural-looking photos with softer details and no excessive over-sharpening, thanks to its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper.
What's even more impressive is that the 4,900 mAh battery in the Galaxy S24+ outperforms the 5,000 mAh power cell in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering better battery life. In testing, the S24+ lasted 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing, beating the Ultra's 20 hours and 6 minutes, and delivered 8 hours and 20 minutes of video streaming, surpassing the Ultra by two minutes.
In conclusion, the Galaxy S24+ offers a lot in return and is a no-brainer at its current price at Best Buy. So, tap the offer button in this article and score a new unlocked Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a massive discount today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: