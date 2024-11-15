At $200 off, the 256GB Galaxy S24+ is simply a no-brainer at Best Buy

Save hundreds $ with Galaxy Z Fold6!

As we already shared, Best Buy is offering a massive $100 discount on the superb Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But if you're in the market for a new phone instead, the retailer is offering a hefty $200 discount on the 256GB Galaxy S24+, and it's worth checking out.

Galaxy S24+ 256GB: Save $200!

Snag the Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a massive $200 discount at Best Buy. The phone delivers top-notch performance thanks to its high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and offers great battery life. Don't miss out and get yours at a heavily discounted price now!
$200 off (20%)
$799 99
$999 99
Buy at BestBuy


Thanks to Best Buy's price cut, you can score one of the best phones on the market for just $799.99, down from its usual price of $999.99. To save even more, you can trade in your old phone with the retailer to score extra savings of up to $400. This is a fantastic promo, and we encourage you to take advantage of it without hesitation, as the Galaxy S24+ is worth every penny, especially at this price.

Rocking a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, this bad boy can handle any task or game, no matter how demanding. Additionally, it takes natural-looking photos with softer details and no excessive over-sharpening, thanks to its 50MP main camera and 12MP selfie snapper.

What's even more impressive is that the 4,900 mAh battery in the Galaxy S24+ outperforms the 5,000 mAh power cell in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, offering better battery life. In testing, the S24+ lasted 20 hours and 41 minutes of web browsing, beating the Ultra's 20 hours and 6 minutes, and delivered 8 hours and 20 minutes of video streaming, surpassing the Ultra by two minutes.

In conclusion, the Galaxy S24+ offers a lot in return and is a no-brainer at its current price at Best Buy. So, tap the offer button in this article and score a new unlocked Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage at a massive discount today!
