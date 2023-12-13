The ultimate Samsung Galaxy S23 winter deal tops all recent Black Friday offers

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Even though Samsung has run plenty of enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales on many of its greatest phones, tablets, smartwatches, and earbuds last month, it sure looks like the best in terms of holiday deals has been saved for the last few days to Christmas.

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, and Watch 5 Pro, the "vanilla" S23 is now sold at unusually low prices in both 128 and 256GB storage configurations by its own manufacturer.

Samsung Galaxy S23

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$159 off (20%)
$641 24
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.1-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 10 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 3,900mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options, No Trade-In Required
$162 off (19%)
$698 24
$859 99
Buy at Samsung

We're talking unusual even by the aforementioned Black Friday and Cyber Monday standards of both Samsung and major third-party retailers like Amazon. Specifically, you can slash an odd $158.75 off the $799.99 list price of this 6.1-inch powerhouse in an entry-level variant right now, while the slightly better-equipped 256 gig model is marked down by a similarly bizarre but undeniably substantial $161.75 from the $859.99 typically charged without any strings attached.

As you can imagine, these hefty new discounts don't require a device trade-in or any jumping-through-hoops action either, eclipsing all the similar deals currently available at the likes of Best Buy and Amazon. Of course, you can always trade in an "eligible" phone to maximize your holiday savings, but unfortunately, that component of Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 winter promotion is not particularly compelling at the time of this writing.

At $641.24 and up, the non-Plus and non-Ultra Galaxy S23 itself is clearly quite compelling, going up against other budget 5G phones like Google's Pixel 8 and the OnePlus 11 with a sharp, silky smooth, and decently compact 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, respectable cameras, respectable memory, and... respectable battery life. 

In short, you're looking at a very... respectable bargain here that's unlikely to last long, which is why you might want to hurry and claim it while you can, especially if you want it fulfilled and delivered by December 25.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless