Make a great Christmas gift on a budget and snag a Galaxy Tab A8 or Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for peanuts at Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Christmas is so close that you can almost hear Rudolph and the other eight Santa Claus Reindeer, and if you still haven't chosen a gift for your spouse, kid, or senior relative, we've got you covered with a perfect Christmas gift on a budget.
At the moment, Samsung has the 128GB version of its budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 on sale with a sweet $100 discount. This means you can get this nice tablet for just $229.99 if you pull the trigger on this deal today. If you want to save more, feel free to snatch the 32GB model instead, which is currently $80 off its price and can be yours for just $149.99.
Being on the budget side of things, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are not mobile powerhouses, and you should not expect an out-of-this-world performance from them.
As for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it's the perfect gift for your small child or older relative. It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around. Furthermore, its 8.7-inch screen has a 1340 x 800 pixel resolution, which, while not ideal, is still enough for a decent watching experience on the cheap.
Oh, and we almost forgot. Both the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite pack a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 32GB models.
So, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be shy in terms of performance, but that doesn't mean they don't have a lot to offer. These are pretty decent, affordable slates, perfect for entertainment, which are now even more tempting thanks to Samsung's nice discounts. However, these price cuts won't be available forever, so we suggest you act fast and make your purchase right now while you still can.
At the moment, Samsung has the 128GB version of its budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 on sale with a sweet $100 discount. This means you can get this nice tablet for just $229.99 if you pull the trigger on this deal today. If you want to save more, feel free to snatch the 32GB model instead, which is currently $80 off its price and can be yours for just $149.99.
In addition to its lovely deal on the Galaxy Tab A8, Samsung is also currently selling the 32GB variant of the even more budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with a pretty awesome $55 markdown, allowing those wanting a tablet for peanuts to get one for just $104.99.
Being on the budget side of things, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are not mobile powerhouses, and you should not expect an out-of-this-world performance from them.
However, the Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 10.5-inch LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio and comes with a 7040 mAh battery, which should give you roughly 2 days of battery life on a single charge with moderate usage. All this turns the Galaxy Tab A8 into an awesome slate for entertainment on a budget, making it perfect for binge-watching Game of Thrones for the hundredth time.
As for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it's the perfect gift for your small child or older relative. It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around. Furthermore, its 8.7-inch screen has a 1340 x 800 pixel resolution, which, while not ideal, is still enough for a decent watching experience on the cheap.
Oh, and we almost forgot. Both the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite pack a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 32GB models.
So, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be shy in terms of performance, but that doesn't mean they don't have a lot to offer. These are pretty decent, affordable slates, perfect for entertainment, which are now even more tempting thanks to Samsung's nice discounts. However, these price cuts won't be available forever, so we suggest you act fast and make your purchase right now while you still can.
Things that are NOT allowed: