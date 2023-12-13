Make a great Christmas gift on a budget and snag a Galaxy Tab A8 or Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for peanuts at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 128GB: Save $100! Get the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 with 128GB of storage space from Samsung and save $100 in the process. The tablet is perfect for binge-watching Netflix on a budget and is a real bargain. $100 off (30%) $229 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite 32GB: Save $55! Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite with 32GB of storage space from Samsung and save $55 in the process. The tablet is great for a gift for your small kid or senior relative. This is the slate to go for if you want something extremely affordable with decent performance. $55 off (34%) $104 99 $159 99 Buy at Samsung

Being on the budget side of things, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite are not mobile powerhouses, and you should not expect an out-of-this-world performance from them.However, the Galaxy Tab A8 packs a 10.5-inch LCD screen with a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and a 16:10 ratio and comes with a 7040 mAh battery, which should give you roughly 2 days of battery life on a single charge with moderate usage. All this turns the Galaxy Tab A8 into an awesome slate for entertainment on a budget, making it perfect for binge-watching Game of Thrones for the hundredth time.As for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, it's the perfect gift for your small child or older relative. It's compact, lightweight, and easy to carry around. Furthermore, its 8.7-inch screen has a 1340 x 800 pixel resolution, which, while not ideal, is still enough for a decent watching experience on the cheap.Oh, and we almost forgot. Both the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite pack a dedicated slot for a microSD card, which means you will have plenty of storage space even if you go for the 32GB models.So, the Galaxy Tab A8 and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite may be shy in terms of performance, but that doesn't mean they don't have a lot to offer. These are pretty decent, affordable slates, perfect for entertainment, which are now even more tempting thanks to Samsung's nice discounts. However, these price cuts won't be available forever, so we suggest you act fast and make your purchase right now while you still can.