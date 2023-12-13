Samsung is now selling the stupendous Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at insane prices with and without LTE





Whether you appreciate the undoubtedly handy rotating bezel of this year's stainless steel-made Galaxy Watch 6 Classic more than the aforementioned titanium design of the Watch 5 Pro or not, it's hard to deny that Samsung's best wearable device from last year is still one of the greatest smartwatches money can buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black and Gray Color Options, No Trade-In Required $238 off (53%) $212 49 $449 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black and Gray Color Options, No Trade-In Required $246 off (49%) $254 49 $499 99 Buy at Samsung





just right to verify that statement. At the right price, we could even argue that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers better value than both its Classic-branded successor and the likes of the Apple Watch Series 9 , and $212.49 certainly feelsright to verify that statement.





Regularly priced at $450 and up, this "outdated" Wear OS-based powerhouse has of course been deeply discounted many times in recent months by both its own manufacturer and major third-party retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.





But to our knowledge, the Watch 5 Pro has never before dropped quite as low as right now, at least not without various strings attached. Believe it or not, Samsung's limited-time $237.50 winter discount comes with no special requirements whatsoever, which means that you don't have to trade anything in to take advantage of this absolutely bonkers new promo and receive your dirt-cheap premium smartwatch before Christmas.





That's obviously for a GPS-only variant available in your choice of black or gray colorways, but incredibly enough, the LTE-enabled model is similarly marked down from a $499.99 list price to a measly $254.99.





Keep in mind that there's nothing outdated about the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro's internals, beautiful circular touchscreen, and especially its battery life, not to mention that software support is only set to become a problem several years down the line. Until then, it would undeniably be foolish to disregard this last-minute Christmas deal and not at least consider purchasing Samsung's super-powerful and stylish (albeit chunky) wearable before it inevitably and substantially goes up in price.