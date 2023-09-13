Best Buy is now throwing in a free $175 gift card with your favorite Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra model





Yes, that means that you don't need to activate the unlocked S23 Ultra on a specific carrier right off the bat to save a whopping 175 bucks... via an e-gift card. To be perfectly clear, the handset's $1,199.99 and $1,379.99 list prices with 256 and 512GB internal storage space respectively remain unchanged, which obviously makes this new promotion a little less appealing than other special offers from retailers like Best Buy and Amazon in the last few months





But that free $175 can be spent on anything Best Buy sells, so it's clearly a lot better to score this very nice gift than get no discount or deal sweetener whatsoever, which seems to be the case at Amazon at the time of this writing.





Although it probably needs no introduction at this point, you'll forgive us if we quickly list some of the Galaxy S23 Ultra 's key strengths and impressive capabilities just to refresh your memory and make sure everyone is on the same page.





You're looking at a state-of-the-art Dynamic AMOLED 2X affair here with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology, a super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood paired with a lofty 12GB RAM, a handy stylus included as standard in the phone's aforementioned list prices, and perhaps most remarkably of all, a 200MP primary shooter joined by two 10MP lenses and a 12MP sensor on the back. On top of everything, Samsung's software support is pretty much unrivaled in today's Android landscape, and yes, that includes Google itself.