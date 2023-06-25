Is Samsung getting too close to Google? The latest "Super Update" release suggests so

PhoneArena reader, you probably know about Do you know how the longer you partner with someone you begin to take on their characteristics? Perhaps Samsung and Google have been lovey-dovey for too long as Samsung has started to show some issues with its latest updates. If you're a regularreader, you probably know about all of the problems that Google has had with updates since releasing the first Tensor-powered phones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in 2021.











It appears from a new tweet from tipster Ice Universe that the new update pushed out also has some issues. The tipster wrote, "I heard that the June update of Galaxy S23 series (WF1) brought some new bugs such as fingerprint errors, and Samsung seems to have screwed up something again." And we are not just talking about a minor fingerprint bug; several owners reported that the fingerprint icon didn't appear at all on their phones after downloading the update.









"The fingerprint does not work at all, and there was also a strange problem with the camera, as during the recording of the video, the screen turned purple," said one with a Galaxy S23 series phone." Another comment on Twitter wrote, "Yep, no icon for the fingerprint sensor. Disappears several times a day." Others had different issues such as the disappearance of auto night mode, super-slow screen rotation, and sluggish screen response.

The "Super Update" has yet to be pushed out everywhere and we would imagine that Samsung is not going to release it in the U.S. and other markets until all of the bugs have been exterminated.

