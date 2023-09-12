Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus land with 48MP camera and 2x brighter Dynamic Island display

We were to get them at the same price with faster processors and high-res cameras borrowed from their Pro siblings of last year, as they also offer very little in terms of other hardware upgrades, so a higher tag would've caused an even bigger exodus towards the Pros than last year.





iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are equipped with the same tired 60Hz refresh rate of its 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. The only change is a newer generation OLED technology which is still of the cheap LTPS variety, but allows for a higher peak brightness than on the iPhone 14. To achieve this, Apple has supposedly equipped the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus with Samsung's 12th gen OLED display tech that was heretofore reserved for the Pro models. While the Dynamic Island design FOMO is gone, the one of slower display and processing power stays.



The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus borrow two other hardware elements of last year's 14 Pro line - the 4nm Apple A16 processor and the 48MP main camera sensor resolution. The larger sensor would enable them to collect more light for night shots and hit more detailed 2x zoom photos, as it crops from the main sensor.









iPhone 15 connectivity





Apple iPhone 15 can connect from up to 3x farther away than its predecessor with the new U2 Ultrawide Band chip that was just announced with the Apple Watch Series 9. The improved satellite connectivity now includes Roadside Assistance that will launch in the US with AAA for members or as a standalone service. These new services will be free for 2 years with each new iPhone 15 purchase.





Battery life and USB-C charging

Last but not least, the larger iPhone 15 battery has undergone the most drastic, 18% capacity increase from its predecessor which should allow for 24 hours of video playback on a charge, up from 20 on its predecessor, as the A16 processor also comes more frugal.

Capacity isn't be the sole upgrade in the iPhone 15 series battery and charging realm, though. An European Commission legislation forced Apple to move to the USB-C port standard and these changes could contribute to both longer iPhone 15 and 15 Plus battery life, as well as a more convenient charging experience and less cable waste.





New Apple iPhone 15 and 15 Plus colors, preorders, and detailed pricing

The new iPhone 15 and its larger 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus sibling come with new colors as well as they are now painted in pink, black, white, blue and yellow. Gone are the red, gold, and other flashy hues which Apple's fans in China would scoff at, but government workers there recently got advised against using iPhones now anyway. Too soon? Well, we'll see how Apple's stock price fares after the new iPhone announcement.

iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 128GB/256GB/512GB storage prices









The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are priced at the same $799 or $899 for the base 128GB models as their predecessor despite all the camera, processor, and display upgrades.



