Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the king of all Android phones, through this awesome Amazon deal

Being Galaxy S23 Ultra has the power to run heavy games and apps without even breaking a sweat. Furthermore, the phone takes beautiful photos and can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps. It also packs a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappier.



Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports a huge 5000mAh battery, which gives it awesome battery life. Furthermore, the phone supports 45W wired charging, which can recharge the S23 Ultra's power cell in around 1 hour and 6 minutes.



However, the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely the fact that it comes with its own S Pen. You can use the stylus to take notes faster, write messages as if writing on a piece of paper, and even paint — if you have an artist locked inside you, of course.



If you are in the market for a new high-end Android phone , the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably among the handsets you are considering. After all, this is Samsung's current top-of-the-line smartphone, which means it packs a lot of firepower, amazing cameras, and a nice display.However, being among the best comes at a price. Very, very, very steep price. And such a price tag may put a lot of people off from buying this otherwise incredible device. That said, at the moment, you can grab afor way under its usual hefty price tag if you are quick enough.Amazon is currently offering Samsung's flagship at a nice $200 discount. And it gets better. Both, the 256GB and 512GB models are available for $200 off their usual prices. This means you will score awesome savings regardless of the variant you go for.