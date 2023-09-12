Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max official: say hello to my little Action Button!





iPhone 15 Pro design and build

Yes, folks, the familiar shapes are back — a soft rectangle with a full screen upfront. This year, even more so, as Apple shaved that bezel around the display further, giving the Pro iPhones a bigger screen-to-body ratio. Meaning, we get the same big screens, yet the phones are marginally smaller.



And yes, we get a titanium-made frame! To be exact — Grade 5 Titanium, which has one of the highest strength-to-weight ratio. Yes, that's fancy, but it will also ensure that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are lighter than before (without sacrificing durability). That's a welcome change, since these Pro iPhones were definitely getting up in the weight department.



This also gives us a new "brushed" finish to the frame, which will be a welcome change after the fingerprint magnet shine that was the stainless steel frame.







The screen on the front is the same 6.1-inch ( iPhone 15 Pro ) or 6.7-inch ( iPhone 15 Pro Max ) OLED panel with 120 Hz ProMotion refresh rate — just like we are used to. And it still has the Dynamic Island around the selfie camera — a black spot that animates to show you different types of information, depending on what apps are running on your iPhone (or in the background). It's a fun way to hide the selfie camera hole, but has been a controversial design decision since Apple introduced it with the iPhone 14 Pro — but Cupertino is doubling down on it.





Bye bye, Mute switch









Now, we have an Action button instead of the switch. By default, it will still be a ring toggle that will allow you to quickly mute the iPhone. However, you can also customize it to run your favorite apps, Focus Mode, or functions within apps with Siri shortcuts.





iPhone 15 Pro Processor

All hail the 3 nm processors! The new Apple A17 Bionic is here and it's the first smartphone chipset to be built on a 3 nm process. Err, this basically means that the components and the pathways inside the chip are smaller than before (the old 4 nm process), which should in turn result in better performance and better energy-efficiency — since Apple can cram more transistors in the chip (19 billion of them now) and the path between them is smaller.

It's a 6-core CPU, where the two performance cores"are 10% faster than before. The four efficiency cores have also been improved and Apple states they deliver 3x better performance per watt ratio than "the competition".













Story developing...