Samsung unveils its third 200MP camera sensor and this one could be used on the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The main camera sensor for the rear camera array on next year's Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra might have been unveiled by Samsung . The 200MP ISOCELL HPX is the third 200MP camera sensor introduced by Sammy following last year's release of the ISOCELL HP1 and this year's introduction of the ISOCELL HP3. The former is used on the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and the Xiaomi 12T Pro.





Samsung is expected to equip the Galaxy S23 Ultra with a 200MP camera sensor, and it very well could be the ISOCELL HPX behind the lens on Samsung's top-of-the-line non-foldable handset next year. While this has not been announced by Samsung, tipster IceUniverse says that the 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have 0.6µm pixels on a 1/1.3" sensor with an f/1.7 aperture in front. Those specs do not match either the ISOCELL HP1 or HP3.





But the specs tweeted by IceUniverse do match the .56-micron pixel size on the ISOCELL HP3. The ISOCELL HPX features Samsung's Advanced Deep Trench Isolation (DTI) technology which will isolate each pixel individually and boosts sensitivity in order to deliver clearer and more vivid photographs.







With the Tetra pixel technology, in bright sunlight the camera sensor keeps the .56-micron pixel size allowing for 200MP images to be captured. In a low-light environment, the pixel size goes to 1.12 microns allowing the user to take 50MP photos. And in a very low-light environment, 16 pixels combine to create one pixel so that a picture can be snapped at 12.5MP. Samsung says that this system will allow users to take sharp photos no matter how much light is available.





The ISOCELL HPX sensor also supports 8K video at 30 frames per second. It also supports seamless dual HDR shooting in 4K and FHD modes. The staggered HDR mode will capture bright lights and shadows at low, medium, or high exposure depending on the lighting. It also combines all three exposures to deliver great-looking HDR photos and videos.





The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to be introduced early next year with a 200MP main camera sensor, a larger under-display fingerprint scanner, and a 5000mAh battery. The screen will be the same size as the one on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (6.8-inches). Keep in mind that last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra was a replacement for the Galaxy Note which was 86'd by Samsung after the Galaxy Note 20 was released in 2020.





