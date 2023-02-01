Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Upcoming event
Last chance to reserve your Samsung Galaxy S23!
Feb 01, Wed, 11:59 CST
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserve a Galaxy S23 with a discount before time runs out.

Samsung is prematurely showing off the Galaxy S23 series on its own website

Samsung Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung is prematurely showing off the Galaxy S23 series on its own website
Even though we're still several hours away from Samsung's highly anticipated (and thoroughly leaked) Galaxy S23 launch event at the time of this writing, the company appears to have been inspired by AT&T, "leaking" the entire next-gen high-end handset trio on its own official website in the Middle East.

That's right, the little promotional image you see above comes straight from the world's number one smartphone vendor, whose secrets are all out of the bag anyway.

Last chances for a Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation!

Stack the Galaxy S23 Ultra preorder reservation bonus with Samsung's preorder gifts and trade-in offers, and you may be able to get a 512GB model for just $330!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Just a few days to discount your Galaxy S23+ preorder!

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ preorder reservations will only be open until Samsung's Unpacked event when you can stack the $50-$100 discount to all new preorder bonuses like free 512GB storage upgrade.
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

Final call to reserve a Samsung Galaxy S23 with a bonus!

There isn't much time left to hit the Galaxy S23 reserve button here and secure an essentially free with a trade 256GB model of the fastest compact Android phone with a Samsung-exclusive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor!
Gift
Reserve at Samsung

The image depicts a light green S23 Ultra flanked by a so-called "cream" S23 and a "lavender" S23 Plus, thus doing a great job of promoting not just the general appearance of the three upcoming devices, but also the snaziness of three of their four "main" color options (the fourth one being black or "phantom black").

Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't go a step further (yet) to also show us the front panels of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra ahead of their joint formal announcement later today, although of course, that's not the tech world's best-kept secret either.

The same goes for the three's key specs and features, which are not yet officially confirmed (by Samsung at least), partially showing up on AT&T's website earlier this week however while also being repeatedly leaked (in full) by some of the most reliable tipsters and insiders around.

Basically the only missing Galaxy S23 series puzzle piece remains the difference in retail pricing between various regions, which could be larger than originally expected. That's because US prices are likely to remain at last year's Galaxy S22 series levels, with pretty important hikes tipped in many other markets.
Story Timeline
75 stories
01 Feb, 2023
Samsung is prematurely showing off the Galaxy S23 series on its own website
31 Jan, 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera: everything we know so far Hands-on Galaxy S23 images show the phones in all their glory
30 Jan, 2023
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
29 Jan, 2023
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Will the iPad become bigger?
Will the iPad become bigger?
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Moto G Stylus 2022 with more accessories & ports than flagships is a steal at 40% off
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
Students and professors protest TikTok bans at state schools
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The best Apple Watch Ultra deal yet includes AppleCare+
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
The "boring" iPhone won! Not buying an Android phone ever again - unless it can fold in half
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by
It looks like Galaxy S23 models with actual fun colors will be hard to come by

Popular stories

Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Facebook drains users' cellphone batteries intentionally says ex-employee
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
Android and iOS users need to uninstall these 203 apps before their bank accounts are drained
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
AT&T makes the Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices and release date officially official
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
Avoid these three scammy apps still listed in the Play Store (20 million+ installs)
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
T-Mobile may have to stop calling its Home Internet network 'fast' and 'reliable' soon
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder reservations are ending, final discount call!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless