Samsung is prematurely showing off the Galaxy S23 series on its own website
Even though we're still several hours away from Samsung's highly anticipated (and thoroughly leaked) Galaxy S23 launch event at the time of this writing, the company appears to have been inspired by AT&T, "leaking" the entire next-gen high-end handset trio on its own official website in the Middle East.
That's right, the little promotional image you see above comes straight from the world's number one smartphone vendor, whose secrets are all out of the bag anyway.
The image depicts a light green S23 Ultra flanked by a so-called "cream" S23 and a "lavender" S23 Plus, thus doing a great job of promoting not just the general appearance of the three upcoming devices, but also the snaziness of three of their four "main" color options (the fourth one being black or "phantom black").
Unfortunately, Samsung doesn't go a step further (yet) to also show us the front panels of the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra ahead of their joint formal announcement later today, although of course, that's not the tech world's best-kept secret either.
The same goes for the three's key specs and features, which are not yet officially confirmed (by Samsung at least), partially showing up on AT&T's website earlier this week however while also being repeatedly leaked (in full) by some of the most reliable tipsters and insiders around.
Basically the only missing Galaxy S23 series puzzle piece remains the difference in retail pricing between various regions, which could be larger than originally expected. That's because US prices are likely to remain at last year's Galaxy S22 series levels, with pretty important hikes tipped in many other markets.
