 Check out this newly leaked hands-on image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Burgundy Red

Stay tuned!
Samsung Unpacked 2022 | S22 series | what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Samsung

Check out this newly leaked hands-on image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Burgundy Red

Iskra Petrova
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Check out this leaked hands-on image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Burgundy Red
Well, the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is now almost here, and the hype is growing. And leakers have been relentless in giving us information about what to expect from the upcoming flagship trio by Samsung.

Now, a hands-on picture with the Galaxy S22 Ultra in Burgundy Red and its S-Pen has surfaced on the internet.

Galaxy S22 Ultra in Burgundy Red hands-on image surfaces on the internet


The photo was shared by Dohuyn Kim on Twitter (he states his source is a post on Korean website Naver) and just basically shows the back of the long-anticipated and severely leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra in Burgundy Red color, which could be the signature color of the S series this year. In the image, we get to see the S Pen from up close as well.



This is how the Burgundy Red color of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is going to look in real life, under realistic lighting conditions. The phone appears to be sporting a matte finish, and the nice angle of this image showcases the beautiful look of the color.

Apart from that, so far, almost anything about the upcoming flagship has been leaked, and we know clearly enough as to what to expect from the phone.

Here's what we know so far from leaks. The Galaxy S22 Ultra should sport a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED curved display with a variable refresh rate between 1-120Hz. Those in the US, Canada, and China will have Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset under the hood, while the others are getting an Exynos 2200 powered version.

The camera system of this phone rocks a 108MP camera sensor, a 12MP camera sensor in back of the ultra-wide lens, and a pair of 10MP sensors are being employed for the two telephoto cameras, one with a 3x optical zoom while the other with a 10x optical zoom. The selfie camera will be with a 40MP camera sensor.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Deal Special Samsung
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

