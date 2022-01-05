Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked specifications sheet reveals a new lens

Galaxy S22 Ultra leaked specifications sheet reveals a new lens1
What's seemingly new is a 'Super Clear Lens' that will be on top of the 108MP main camera, which earlier rumors claim will be greatly improved from the iteration that's on the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
The specs sheet appears to settle the debate about the name of the bronze-like color as it is being referred to as Burgundy. The other three color variants are Phantom Black, Phantom White, and Green.
Other than that, there isn't really anything new. This specs sheet appears to be for the European variant as the chip listed is the unannounced 4nm Exynos 2200. The US model will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
The phone sports a QHD+ 6.8-inches screen and packs a 5,000mAh cell. The S Pen will be docked inside the device.
The graphics also partially showcase the base model and its thin, symmetrical bezels. The text is in line with reports that said the display would be 6.1-inches. The camera bump will apparently be protected by the new Corning Gorilla Glass DX.
These two models will be joined by a Plus variant that will slot in the middle. Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy S22 series in February.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (77 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-