 Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Samsung Android

Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series

Adrian Diaconescu
By
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung expects the Galaxy S22 family to outsell the S21 but not the Galaxy S10 series
Now that the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are finally official, confirming almost every single leak from the last few weeks (months? years? decades?), it's time to kick off another news cycle that's likely to feel endless and unbearable too before long.

Technically, what we're looking at here today is a report publishedprior to Samsung's big Unpacked launch event yesterday, which initially went largely unnoticed for pretty obvious reasons. This is just the first in an undoubtedly long line of Galaxy S22 series sales predictions, estimations, and evaluations coming soon to help put the success of the new ultra-high-end smartphones in perspective from both a historical and competition standpoint.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

512 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (75%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1399 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

256 GB S22 Ultra w/ $250 exclusive credit, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$1050 off (81%) Trade-in Gift
$249 99
$1299 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Don't expect any records to be broken


Given the current state of the mobile industry, it may not seem fair to compare the numbers expected from a 2022 flagship (or three) with those achieved back in 2018 by the Galaxy S9 duo or a year later by the S10 trio. But such comparisons are inevitable, and while the global smartphone market suffered a major decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, 2021 shipments were almost on par with 2019's figures.

Despite that partial recovery to pre-pandemic levels for the industry as a whole, the world's largest handset vendor sold considerably fewer units in 2021 than two years before, and the Galaxy S21 lineup was most likely one of Samsung's biggest duds.


According to one report, the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra barely reached a combined sales total of 13.5 million units during their first six months of commercial availability, slashing roughly 20 percent off the numbers posted by the S20 family in a similar timeframe (at pretty much the peak of the pandemic) and dropping almost 50 percent compared to the Galaxy S10 series.

Although it's unclear how high that tally may have climbed in recent months, we seriously doubt the Galaxy S21 trio is even close to making the 20 million milestone, which makes Samsung's "late-20 million units" shipment goal for the S22 family seem quite ambitious.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

256GB S22+ w/ $200 exclusive discount, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$700 off (67%) Trade-in Gift
$349 99
$1049 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22

256GB S22 w/ $150 exclusive discount, gifts, trade-in, and free storage upgrade

$650 off (76%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$849 99
Pre-order at Samsung

The company even plans to manufacture enough components for around 30 million Galaxy S22-series devices, representing a 20 percent improvement over the initial production estimates of the S21 lineup. That's also a lot better than what Samsung was reportedly eyeing for the S22 family in September 2021, but it does not equate with 30 million unit sales, guaranteeing the high-end shipment records of 2018 and 2019 will hold up.

Galaxy S22 vs S22+ vs S22 Ultra - which model will be more successful?


At least for the time being, this is purportedly Samsung's manufacturing plan for the three main members of its newest premium smartphone family:


Surprised? Kind of, right? After all, the "regular-sized" S22 looks like the least exciting variant... for power users. Of course, not everyone can afford to spend $1,200 (and up) on the S Pen-wielding Ultra, even with so many good launch deals helping you keep things relatively manageable from a budget perspective.


Once again, though, initial (component) production goals are not the same thing as actual handset sales to end users, and depending on demand trends noticed during the ongoing pre-order period, we fully expect to hear news about adjustments made to the specific aforementioned numbers, as well as the grand total soon.

In addition to the lower price of the "standard" Galaxy S22, it's probably safe to assume the compact body will also play an important role in its superior popularity over the Plus and Ultra models. That's a little odd considering the modest sales results of the iPhone 12 mini and 13 mini, further proving there is a market for smaller-than-average handsets... as long as they're larger than 5.4 inches. 

Of course, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 is actually the 6.1-inch Galaxy S22's direct rival, spearheading an incredibly successful quartet that reportedly achieved 40 million unit shipments in the holiday quarter alone, completely shattering Samsung's most optimistic lifetime S22 series targets.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 preview
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13 preview
yesterday, 12:25 PM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
yesterday, 9:37 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
updated
updated
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
1 hour ago, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Samsung Galaxy S22 Colors: Which one to get
Samsung Galaxy S22 Colors: Which one to get
3 hours ago, by Mariyan Slavov
Galaxy S22 battery life: upgrade or disappointment?
Galaxy S22 battery life: upgrade or disappointment?
7 hours ago, by Doroteya Borisova
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box?
Samsung Galaxy S22: What's in the box?
yesterday, 11:06 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
63%off $300 Special Samsung 100%off $0 Special AT&T $700off $150 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 12 One UI UI
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
50%off $500 Special Samsung $750off $300 Special Verizon 100%off $0 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
58%off $500 Special Samsung $1050off $250 Special Samsung $1050off $350 Special Samsung
View more offers
  • Display 6.8 inches 3080 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 40 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  7
Samsung Galaxy S22 camera: Everything you need to know
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Samsung's latest Galaxy Watch 4 update may prevent your watch face from working properly
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung Unpacked Recap: what went down
Google notices a 50% drop in hacked accounts after enabling two-step verification for users
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google notices a 50% drop in hacked accounts after enabling two-step verification for users
Can't wait to see what the Galaxy S22 camera can do? Check out these fresh samples!
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  12
Can't wait to see what the Galaxy S22 camera can do? Check out these fresh samples!
Samsung Galaxy S22 Colors: Which one to get
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Samsung Galaxy S22 Colors: Which one to get
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless