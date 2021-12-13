Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design

Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design0
Recent rumors indicate that the Galaxy S22 will come in a multitude of colors including Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White. Now knowing that the back could be a glossy one, we can’t wait to see how these colors appear on such a surface.
Having found out that the regular S22 models will sport a glossy design, one can’t help but wonder if photos of the ultra model with a similar look will start popping up online. However, that seems rather unlikely, knowing that Samsung is seemingly trying to make its best of the best stand out more from the rest of the pack.
Do you think that would look good on the more expensive choice out of the bunch? Or do you think the matt metal surface we’ve seen on leaked images so far is a better approach for the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note? Let us know in the comments below.
