Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
Samsung

Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design
For a long time, based on previously leaked renders, we were left with the impression that the regular Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have a very similar design to the Galaxy S21 series. Now, a live photo of the upcoming Samsung flagship series has appeared on Weibo, revealing some differences. (via MyFixGuide)

It seems that the Galaxy S22 will have a glossy surface, probably made out of glass, which would give the phones a more premium feeling. Was this an answer to some people’s complaints about the Galaxy S21 having a plastic back and feeling cheap? Well, who knows. It’s possible that Samsung just wanted to add a bit more flair and something additional to the table to differentiate its new “S” series lineup.

Besides the new shiny look, the photo also shows what seem to be protruding cameras from the camera island they are placed on. Unlike the introduction of the glossy surface, this change could likely be due to larger camera modules and the need for more physical space to fit them.


Recent rumors indicate that the Galaxy S22 will come in a multitude of colors including Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White. Now knowing that the back could be a glossy one, we can’t wait to see how these colors appear on such a surface.

Having found out that the regular S22 models will sport a glossy design, one can’t help but wonder if photos of the ultra model with a similar look will start popping up online. However, that seems rather unlikely, knowing that Samsung is seemingly trying to make its best of the best stand out more from the rest of the pack.

Do you think that would look good on the more expensive choice out of the bunch? Or do you think the matt metal surface we’ve seen on leaked images so far is a better approach for the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note? Let us know in the comments below.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (57 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 898
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Samsung Galaxy S21 specs
Review
8.5
User reviews
8.5
38%off $500 Special BestBuy $799 Special Samsung $800 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 12 Samsung One UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
The first OnePlus tablet may launch in the first half of 2022
Tim Cook donates to victims of the tornadoes which ravaged the U.S. this weekend
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Tim Cook donates to victims of the tornadoes which ravaged the U.S. this weekend
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale at a record high discount in time for Christmas
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is on sale at a record high discount in time for Christmas
-$180
Sony intended to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS and Android
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Sony intended to launch its PlayStation Now game streaming service on iOS and Android
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now - updated December 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  3
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now - updated December 2021
Learn how to use the iOS Messages app to track a flight instead of installing another airline app
by Alan Friedman,  0
Learn how to use the iOS Messages app to track a flight instead of installing another airline app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless