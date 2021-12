Alleged live photo of a Galaxy S22 reveals new glossy design

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

For a long time, based on previously leaked renders, we were left with the impression that the regular Galaxy S22 and S22+ will have a very similar design to the Galaxy S21 series . Now, a live photo of the upcoming Samsung flagship series has appeared on Weibo, revealing some differences. (It seems that the Galaxy S22 will have a glossy surface, probably made out of glass, which would give the phones a more premium feeling. Was this an answer to some people’s complaints about the Galaxy S21 having a plastic back and feeling cheap? Well, who knows. It’s possible that Samsung just wanted to add a bit more flair and something additional to the table to differentiate its new “S” series lineup.Besides the new shiny look, the photo also shows what seem to be protruding cameras from the camera island they are placed on. Unlike the introduction of the glossy surface, this change could likely be due to larger camera modules and the need for more physical space to fit them.Recent rumors indicate that the Galaxy S22 will come in a multitude of colors including Pink Gold, Green, Black, and White. Now knowing that the back could be a glossy one, we can’t wait to see how these colors appear on such a surface.Having found out that the regular S22 models will sport a glossy design, one can’t help but wonder if photos of the ultra model with a similar look will start popping up online. However, that seems rather unlikely, knowing that Samsung is seemingly trying to make its best of the best stand out more from the rest of the pack.Do you think that would look good on the more expensive choice out of the bunch? Or do you think the matt metal surface we’ve seen on leaked images so far is a better approach for the Galaxy S22 Ultra/Note? Let us know in the comments below.