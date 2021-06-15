The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be made out of plastic
The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be Samsung's only flagship with a glass back
Samsung is considering adopting a glass back panel on just one Galaxy S22 model next year — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — according to a new rumor (via Android Authority). A final decision hasn’t been made, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see.
As a result, there’s now a good chance that both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature plastic rear panels, albeit with an improved finish compared to the Galaxy S21 thanks to a “brand new processing technology.”
The end goal seems to be better differentiating the Galaxy S22 Ultra from its cheaper siblings. It’s expected to sport a 6.8-inch display and be the only model that supports variable refresh rate 120Hz LTPO technology.
Perhaps the only good news is that all Galaxy S22 flagships will share the same chipset. Samsung is once again expected to use a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos processors, in this case the upcoming Snapdragon 895 and Exynos 2200.
