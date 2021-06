The flagship Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ could be made out of plastic

The Galaxy S22 Ultra might be Samsung's only flagship with a glass back

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Days after several Galaxy S22 details leaked online for the first time, new information has emerged regarding the build quality of Samsung’s 2022 flagships and how it plans to differentiate the Ultra model. Samsung is considering adopting a glass back panel on just one Galaxy S22 model next year — the Galaxy S22 Ultra — according to a new rumor (via). A final decision hasn’t been made, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see.The vanilla Galaxy S21 unit featured a plastic rear panel, whereas the Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra stuck to the more traditional glass covering. Overall, the reaction to the Galaxy S21’s plastic construction wasn’t as negative as first expected.As a result, there’s now a good chance that both the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will feature plastic rear panels, albeit with an improved finish compared to the Galaxy S21 thanks to a “brand new processing technology.”Recent rumors suggest those design changes will be coupled with smaller displays . Specifically, the Galaxy S22 is expected to adopt a 6-inch display and the Galaxy S22+ is likely to feature a 6.5-inch panel.The end goal seems to be better differentiating the Galaxy S22 Ultra from its cheaper siblings. It’s expected to sport a 6.8-inch display and be the only model that supports variable refresh rate 120Hz LTPO technology.Perhaps the only good news is that all Galaxy S22 flagships will share the same chipset. Samsung is once again expected to use a mix of Snapdragon and Exynos processors, in this case the upcoming Snapdragon 895 and Exynos 2200