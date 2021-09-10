Notification Center

Samsung Android Camera

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specs point to very few changes

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
2
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specs point to very few changes
We’re about four months out from the Galaxy S22 announcement. Details about the next-gen devices have been scarce thus far, but a new report seems to be our first relatively detailed leak about the smartphones.

The Galaxy S22 cameras setups won't receive any massive upgrades


Samsung recently locked in the camera specifications for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, according to sources speaking to The Elec, and it looks like the South Korean brand won’t be making too many changes.

The range-topping Galaxy S22 Ultra is set to include a quad-camera setup on the back. Much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a 108-megapixel sensor has been selected as the main camera, while a 12-megapixel shooter will be paired with an ultra-wide lens.

Both of those cameras support optical image stabilization (OIS) as standard, per the report. The remaining two cameras weren’t listed, though the report clarifies that there won’t be a 3D Time-of-Flight component.

As for the all-important selfie camera, Samsung is once again going with a 40-megapixel sensor. Additionally, because the Galaxy Note is dead, the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks set to retain S Pen stylus support.

The standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, on the other hand, are expected to feature identical triple-camera setups. Sensor specifications haven’t been revealed, but a 3x telephoto zoom camera is part of the package. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

Supply chain sources aren't optimistic about Galaxy S22 sales


It’s believed that Samsung has made virtually no changes to the sizing of its 2022 flagships devices. If that’s true, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ should use 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.8-inch panel.

Samsung is expected to start mass production for the entire Galaxy S22 series, which is codenamed ‘Rainbow,’ in November ahead of a planned release in January. That timeline mimics the Galaxy S21 development plan.

Sales estimates are yet to be made public, but sources within the supply chain aren’t overly optimistic. That’s because the current Galaxy S21 models are on track to ship less than 30 million units, making it one of the worst-performing lineups ever.

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (17 updates)

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specs
  • Display 6.8 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
Samsung Galaxy S22+ specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
Samsung Galaxy S22 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP ()
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 895
  • Battery 3800 mAh
  • OS Android

