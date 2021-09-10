Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specs point to very few changes

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specs point to very few changes2
The Galaxy S22 cameras setups won't receive any massive upgrades
Samsung recently locked in the camera specifications for the upcoming Galaxy S22 series, according to sources speaking to The Elec, and it looks like the South Korean brand won’t be making too many changes.
Both of those cameras support optical image stabilization (OIS) as standard, per the report. The remaining two cameras weren’t listed, though the report clarifies that there won’t be a 3D Time-of-Flight component.
The standard Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models, on the other hand, are expected to feature identical triple-camera setups. Sensor specifications haven’t been revealed, but a 3x telephoto zoom camera is part of the package. There’s also a 10-megapixel selfie camera.
Supply chain sources aren't optimistic about Galaxy S22 sales
It’s believed that Samsung has made virtually no changes to the sizing of its 2022 flagships devices. If that’s true, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ should use 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch displays respectively, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to feature a 6.8-inch panel.
Samsung is expected to start mass production for the entire Galaxy S22 series, which is codenamed ‘Rainbow,’ in November ahead of a planned release in January. That timeline mimics the Galaxy S21 development plan.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks (17 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-