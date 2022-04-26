 Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever

Deals
Adrian Diaconescu
1
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
What can possibly be better than saving a small fortune on a digital hoarder-friendly version of Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handsets with a device trade-in? How about not having to trade anything in to shave a cool 200 bucks off the list prices of the unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra with built-in 5G support for all US carriers?

That's right, ladies and gents, Amazon is here to outdo itself, beating all previous deals offered on these two premium Android models with absolutely no strings attached. Apart from trade-ins, you're looking at no obligatory number port-ins, upfront activation on a specific mobile network operator, or monthly installment plans, although that obviously means you'll need to pay the reduced price of your S22 Plus or S22 Ultra variant of choice upfront.

With a 6.6-inch 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4,500mAh battery, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 10, and 12MP sensors, the Galaxy S22+ 5G is reportedly the least popular of the family's three main members in the US, making today's unprecedented $200 discount very welcome indeed.

You can apply said markdown to the $999.99 regular price of a 128GB configuration in four different colors at the time of this writing, as well as three hues if you opt for double that local digital hoarding room, which would normally set you back a somewhat exaggerated $1,049.99.

With a jumbo-sized 6.8-inch screen sporting an unrivaled resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, as well as a massive 5,000mAh cell under its hood, a quadruple rear shooter setup headlined by a beastly 108MP primary cam, and perhaps most importantly, a built-in S Pen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra typically costs $1,199.99 and up.

Amazon's new all-time high discount of $200 can be applied towards an entry-level S22 Ultra variant with just 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as 256 and 512 gig models normally fetching $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 respectively.

If you're on a (much) tighter budget than that, you might want to consider the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 5G instead, which is marked down by only $100... once again. On top of everything, Amazon can also hook you up with a pair of noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at $100 off their $150 regular price when purchased together with a Galaxy S22-series handset, further sweetening some already incredibly compelling deals.

