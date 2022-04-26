Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever





That's right, ladies and gents, Amazon is here to outdo itself , beating all previous deals offered on these two premium Android models with absolutely no strings attached. Apart from trade-ins, you're looking at no obligatory number port-ins, upfront activation on a specific mobile network operator, or monthly installment plans, although that obviously means you'll need to pay the reduced price of your S22 Plus or S22 Ultra variant of choice upfront.



You can apply said markdown to the $999.99 regular price of a 128GB configuration in four different colors at the time of this writing, as well as three hues if you opt for double that local digital hoarding room, which would normally set you back a somewhat exaggerated $1,049.99.



With a jumbo-sized 6.8-inch screen sporting an unrivaled resolution of 3088 x 1440 pixels, as well as a massive 5,000mAh cell under its hood, a quadruple rear shooter setup headlined by a beastly 108MP primary cam, and perhaps most importantly, a built-in S Pen, the Galaxy S22 Ultra typically costs $1,199.99 and up.



Amazon's new all-time high discount of $200 can be applied towards an entry-level S22 Ultra variant with just 128 gigs of internal storage space, as well as 256 and 512 gig models normally fetching $1,299.99 and $1,399.99 respectively.



If you're on a (much) tighter budget than that, you might want to consider the "vanilla" Galaxy S22 5G instead, which is marked down by only $100... once again . On top of everything, Amazon can also hook you up with a pair of noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at $100 off their $150 regular price when purchased together with a Galaxy S22-series handset, further sweetening some already incredibly compelling deals.