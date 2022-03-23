Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is on sale at a cool $100 discount for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unfortunately for folks who hesitated to get themselves a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse early for some reason, that's all in the past now, and worse yet, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy can no longer hook you up with a decent Galaxy S22-series discount or a nice gift of any kind either.





Amazon seems to have trouble keeping up with demand for the 6.1-inch model even at its regular price, currently listing the non-Plus and non-Ultra beast as "unavailable" in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and all color options.





But that's where Amazon-owned Woot comes in, charging just $699.99 for a "standard" Galaxy S22 variant in a single Phantom Black hue at the time of this writing. That shaves a decent (albeit not completely unprecedented) $100 off the handset's $799.99 list price with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.





The factory unlocked device on sale here for (less than) 24 hours only seems to be built specifically for the US market, which means you'll be getting a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your order, as well as both 4G LTE and 5G support for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.









Last but not necessarily least, if you like your high-end smartphones nice and compact, you probably can't do better than this thing... or Apple's "regular-sized" iPhone 13.





