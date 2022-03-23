Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is on sale at a cool $100 discount for a limited time

Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is on sale at a cool $100 discount for a limited time0
Unfortunately for folks who hesitated to get themselves a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse early for some reason, that's all in the past now, and worse yet, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy can no longer hook you up with a decent Galaxy S22-series discount or a nice gift of any kind either.
Amazon seems to have trouble keeping up with demand for the 6.1-inch model even at its regular price, currently listing the non-Plus and non-Ultra beast as "unavailable" in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and all color options.
But that's where Amazon-owned Woot comes in, charging just $699.99 for a "standard" Galaxy S22 variant in a single Phantom Black hue at the time of this writing. That shaves a decent (albeit not completely unprecedented) $100 off the handset's $799.99 list price with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.
The factory unlocked device on sale here for (less than) 24 hours only seems to be built specifically for the US market, which means you'll be getting a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your order, as well as both 4G LTE and 5G support for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.
Less popular than its jumbo-sized and extravagant Ultra sibling, Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is still undeniably one of the overall best phones money can buy right now, and at seven Benjamins, it's pretty much unbeatable in terms of processing power, screen quality, camera performance, and software support.
Last but not necessarily least, if you like your high-end smartphones nice and compact, you probably can't do better than this thing... or Apple's "regular-sized" iPhone 13.
