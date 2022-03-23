 Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is on sale at a cool $100 discount for a limited time - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
Deals

Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is on sale at a cool $100 discount for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is on sale at a cool $100 discount for a limited time
Samsung has been incredibly generous with early adopters of its latest ultra-high-end handsets, offering some amazing Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra deals both during the three's pre-order window and shortly after they actually started shipping.

Unfortunately for folks who hesitated to get themselves a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powerhouse early for some reason, that's all in the past now, and worse yet, retailers like Amazon and Best Buy can no longer hook you up with a decent Galaxy S22-series discount or a nice gift of any kind either.

Amazon seems to have trouble keeping up with demand for the 6.1-inch model even at its regular price, currently listing the non-Plus and non-Ultra beast as "unavailable" in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and all color options.

Samsung Galaxy S22

5G, Factory Unlocked, 128GB, Phantom Black, New, Warranty

$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Woot

But that's where Amazon-owned Woot comes in, charging just $699.99 for a "standard" Galaxy S22 variant in a single Phantom Black hue at the time of this writing. That shaves a decent (albeit not completely unprecedented) $100 off the handset's $799.99 list price with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition.

The factory unlocked device on sale here for (less than) 24 hours only seems to be built specifically for the US market, which means you'll be getting a full 1-year manufacturer warranty with your order, as well as both 4G LTE and 5G support for Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

Less popular than its jumbo-sized and extravagant Ultra sibling, Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S22 is still undeniably one of the overall best phones money can buy right now, and at seven Benjamins, it's pretty much unbeatable in terms of processing power, screen quality, camera performance, and software support.

Last but not necessarily least, if you like your high-end smartphones nice and compact, you probably can't do better than this thing... or Apple's "regular-sized" iPhone 13.

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs iPhone 13: the base model flagships compared
Feb 17, 2022, 1:33 AM, by Rado Minkov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: all the differences
Feb 25, 2022, 11:13 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy S21
Feb 16, 2022, 10:03 AM, by Victor Hristov
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of the vanillas
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Google Pixel 6: Battle of the vanillas
Feb 09, 2022, 2:11 PM, by Mariyan Slavov

